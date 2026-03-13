Major candidates being linked to convicted sex offenders is apparently becoming the new version of Nancy Pelosi’s wrap-up smear this campaign season.

“Links between convicted sex offender, state GOP leadership may complicate candidacies,” wrote Tom Fiedler, of Asheville Watchdog blog.

What’s he talking about?

Fiedler claims NC U.S. Senate Candidate Michael Whatley ‘championed’ the “rise to power of Harvey L. West Jr.,” in the NCGOP by appointing West to a couple committees back when Whatley was the NCGOP chairman.

Fielder wrote West was accused of raping three teen girls when he was a police officer in the town of Washington in Beaufort County in 1999 and that West took a plea deal to “16 lesser charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and served six years in prison.” Court records show over a dozen cases related to the five incidents spanning a three month period in 1999 from June 1-Aug. 1.

He also wrote of West’s crimes that, “Consent is not a defense,” implying there’s more to the case than Fiedler tells the reader.

It’s wedged in later on in the article, but Fiedler cites a 2012 Associated Press article that says West resigned an appointment as a delegate to the Republican National Convention and that he pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence for statutory rape.

West was 28 years old at the time of his charges and is now 54. He has since married and there is no evidence he’s engaged in any similar crimes.

Fieldler also wrote West’s plea agreement “also required that, upon completing the sentence, he be included on the North Carolina sex-offender registry for a minimum of 10 years.”

Significantly, Fielder failed to mention West is no longer on the sex offender registry. But Chad Turner is.

Chad who?

Chad Turner, a.k.a Chad Severance-Turner or a combination thereof, is the convicted sex offender Whatley’s opponent, former Roy Cooper, was seen hanging out with at a 2018 LGBT Chamber gala hosted in Charlotte. Several other prominent Democrats were also at that Gala, such as Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Cooper, center, with Turner to his right. and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to his left. Note: This post has since been deleted from Facebook.

Back in my blogging days, I broke the Gala news, but to understand the whole story we need to go back to over a decade ago.

In 2015, Charlotte passed an ordinance making male and female bathrooms (public and private) open to whichever sex wanted to use them, meaning men could use a women’s restroom or locker room area at will. That prompted House Bill 2 (HB2) in 2016, which restored the previous status quo.

At the time the Charlotte City Council took up and passed the ordinance, it was being shepherded along by Turner. Not long after, it was uncovered Turner was a registered sex offender.

Screenshot from the NC Sex Offender Registry taken on Mar. 13, 2026

Turner’s crimes occurred in 1998 when he was a youth minister and music director at the church ministry at New Harvest Church of God in Gaffney, South Carolina. He was arrested on three counts of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 16 involving three separate young boys. One of the charges involved fondling a 14-year-old boy while he slept. Reports say Turner was 19 or 20 at the time.

Turner was convicted on one of the three counts in July 2000 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison — but he only served two before a judge ordered him paroled in August 2002. Upon release, Turner was required to register as a sex offender for at least 10 years and he is still on the registry.

The year HB2 unfolded, Cooper was attorney general with his eyes locked on the governor’s mansion. Turner was president of the Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The LGBT Chamber used to be called from Charlotte Business Guild in 2015. He resigned from the LGBT Chamber in early March 2016, but would return to the Chamber once things died down.

A Charlotte Observer article from Mar. 16, 2016, reported Cooper tacitly defending the Charlotte ordinance and attacking former Gov. Pat McCrory and the legislature, stating, “I think we need to be working on priorities that help North Carolina families and help public education. That’s what we should be concentrating on, not this.”

In other words, Cooper essentially punted on HB2 at first — that is until it became politically advantageous for his campaign for governor and it did. HB2 became his entire campaign strategy, which is something Brietbart asked me to write about back in August 2016.

Fun fact: The Charlotte Observer knew about Turner’s past yet used him as their main LGBT quotation source for years without disclosing his criminal history.

Back to Fielder’s article, he links GOP judicial office holders to West because they’ve attended a fundraising picnic... that is expressly for judicial office holders and candidates. West and his wife first organized the picnic in 2018 and it’s been a repeating event ever since.

“With support from Whatley; current state GOP chairman Jason Simmons; and such high-ranking incumbents as Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, Associate Justices Trey Allen and Philip Berger Jr., the event has emerged as a featured campaign stop and major source of judicial campaign money,” Fiedler writes — with absolutely no proof of that characterization.

He also claims that because the picnic changed its name, it’s “recognition that the event now has statewide impact,” as well as tying in an attendance by Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry), who is running to unseat Democrat Associate Justice Anita Earls this November.

Fiedler cites NCGOP 11th District Chair Michele Woodhouse as believing the West picnic will ‘take Whatley down’. I hate to burst his confirmation bias bubble, but anyone who has paid even minimal attention to GOP politics in North Carolina knows Woodhouse has never been a fan of Whatley, and a scroll through her recent posts on her Facebook page can also attest to that.

Trying to make Fetch Happen

There is a scene from the movie “Mean Girls” which has been turned into a meme sometimes cited when a narrative feels forced.

In this case, the NC Democratic Party — via Fiedler’s blog post — is trying to make fetch happen.

Given Fiedler is clear across the state from West and the picnic in Plymouth and the Senate race being so high-stakes, it’s a good bet this story had been peddled around behind the scenes. Story shopping is done every campaign season by both sides and the full court press by the North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) gives Fielder’s article that vibe.

The NCDP’s first press release touts Fiedler’s article and includes multiple excerpts from the article.

A second press release accuses Whatley of “dodging reporter questions” on the West topic — by reporter, they mean Fiedler because he claimed the campaign didn’t answer him when he contacted them. This is a bit of projection by the NCDP as Cooper has dodged reporters at least four times in the last month about his COVID prisoner release list.

In a press release that does not yet appear on the NCDP website, Anderson Clayton, the chair of the NCDP, states, “We can’t trust our Supreme Court justices to keep our children safe if they’re kissing the ring of a known child predator in exchange for campaign contributions.”

Clayton goes on to say, “Hosting a big annual fundraiser for Republican court candidates at the home of a convicted child sex predator shows that Republicans will always put their wealthy donors above our kids. At the very least, the justices that raised money with Harvey West should immediately donate those funds to an organization committed to stopping child trafficking and exploitation.”

So by Clayton’s logic, Cooper’s Gala appearance with Turner put an ideology above kids and he should donate any money he’s received from LGBT sources.



Image from the Gala shows Cooper addressing attendees with Turner smiling on in the background. This photo has also been deleted from Facebook.

And how about that birthday bash Cooper co-hosted the same year as the Gala for former Rep. Brockman, who was recently indicted on sex crime charges involving a young boy he allegedly transported over state lines? The sponsorship amounts seem to suggest money was raised there as well.

Bottom line: Both of these sex offender political freeze-tag cases have their points of fact. Voters can figure it out for themselves.