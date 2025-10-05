Americans’ trust and confidence in mass media has hit a new low, with “just 28% expressing a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news fully, accurately and fairly,” according to Gallup’s latest polling.

That 28% result is the first time that measurement has fallen below 30%.

Gallup says that percentage was 31% last year and 40% five years ago. Gallup’s 2024 poll also characterized trust in media as having dropped to its “lowest level in five decades.”

“Meanwhile, seven in 10 U.S. adults now say they have “not very much” confidence (36%) or “none at all” (34%),” Gallup reported.

That phrasing of “seven in 10” is a softer way of saying 70% of Americans think mainstream media is not trustworthy. This framing buries the lede, as they say, but it also further underscores the topic of the poll.

Gallup breaks out the results by party affiliation:

Republicans’ confidence, which hasn’t risen above 21% since 2015, has dropped to single digits (8%) for the first time in the trend.

Independents’ trust has not reached the majority level since 2003, and the latest 27% reading matches last year’s historical low.

For Democrats, the narrowest of majorities (51%) now express trust in the media, which is a repeat of the low previously seen in 2016.

More To The Story

What was interesting is Gallup’s poll found a declining trust in media for those under the age of 30, as well as the age group of 30-49.

In it’s conclusion, Gallup flips it’s earlier “seven in 10” have no confidence statement to “three in 10” have confidence. It’s the same result just framed differently for effect — again, underscoring the topic of the poll.

“Confidence in the mass media is historically low, with fewer than three in 10 Americans now placing trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news fully, fairly and accurately,” Gallup’s conclusion states.

“The decline is evident across all major partisan groups, though Republicans’ confidence is now in the single digits, while independents remain largely skeptical,” Gallup says. “Democrats, who traditionally have been most positive toward the media, now register only a slim majority.”

It would be interesting to see if that Democratic downturn correlates with Republicans ceasing to let media hosts run with their own narratives.

A recent of example of that would be ABC News’ George Stephanopolous’ interview of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on the government shutdown.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had his own experience with Stephanopolous trying to load the question deck over Ukraine and USAID. Another example involving Rubio would be the multiple skirmishes with Face The Nation’s Margaret Brennan.

