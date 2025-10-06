A former Charlotte area male school bus driver who goes by “Ms. Sharon” was arrested near the end of September on charges that include rape of a minor.

Booking information says 48-year-old Leetwain Darrell Tate is a 5-foot-7, 210 lbs. male and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) stated that Tate is also known as “Sharon” or “Ms. Sharon.”

The arrest warrant for Leetwain shows he is charged with 1 count statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, 2 counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, and 6 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

A CMPD press release says he drove a bus for Sugar Creek Charter School in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

“Tate was suspended by the school during the investigation and officially terminated on Sept. 29,” CMPD’s released states. “Preliminary information indicates that these incidents did not occur on school property or while Tate was operating a school bus.”

Sugar Creek Charter School issued a statement to WCNC Charlotte that said Tate was terminated after being put on paid leave.

The administration of Sugar Creek Charter School was informed by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that a staff member employed as a bus driver was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor. The staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay while CMPD conducted its investigation, and their employment with Sugar Creek Charter School was subsequently terminated.

- Sugar Creek Charter School statement to WCNC

According court records and CMPD’s release, Tate’s victims were between the ages of 14 and 15.

“On September 16th, 2025 officers responded to the area of Peachtree Rd and Corvis Rd for call for service,” the arresting officer’s affidavit states. “Upon officers arrival on scene, they spoke to one of the victim’s mother who advised that her child was sexually assaulted by the suspect, Leetwain Tate.'“

The affidavit said it was “reported that several boys has been staying with Leetwain and performs sexual acts on her at her residence,” and that an investigation uncovered other victims.

The arresting officer’s affidavit describes four victims and the warrant indicates at least two of the victims are female:

Victim 1 disclosed to having vaginal intercourse with Leetwain and her performing oral on him. Victim 2 disclosed to being made to expose his private part to Leetwain. Victim 3 disclosed to having vaginal intercourse with Leetwain and being offered lot of money to do it again. Victim 4 disclosed to Leetwain trying to touch his private area and putting her hands in his pants.

The warrant document for Tate also corroborated at least one victim was a female, citing “vaginal intercourse with minor child person who at the time of the offense was 15 years of age or younger.”

A modified release order for Tate shows his release is authorized only if he’s able to obtain a $1 million secured bond.

Additionally, should Tate be able to bond out, he is ordered to stay away from any location associated with the victims and “shall refrain from communicating or attempting to communicate, directly or indirectly, with the victim,” except under certain circumstances ordered by a judge.

More information on Leetwain’s case can be looked up in North Carolina’s eCourts system. The case number is 25CR426474-590 (Mecklenburg County).

CMPD says could be more victims and asks anyone who may have been a victim regardless of the date of the incident should to contact Detective King at 704-336-7495.

Any person with additional information about this case can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, using the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App or by visiting the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website. Individuals can also reach out to Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center at 704-335-2760 for additional support and resources.

More To The Story

Tate has a past criminal record and numerous past court cases.

Past Conviction Record

NC Department of Corrections records show Tate was convicted March 10, 2009, for Identity Fraud/Theft, a Class G felony. The date of the offense was Aug. 21, 2004. Based on state records, he received a suspended sentence of parole/probation.

This case is not among the list of eCourt cases located for Tate.

Numerous Legal Cases

Aside from the current case against him, Tate has at least 24 prior cases showing in eCourts mainly in Mecklenburg County, but also one in Union County for traffic citations.

Most of the cases appear to be rent, money owed, or property disputes, but there is also one for giving false information to an officer.

There is also a court case dealing with two charges of Tate not having a minor child in the rear seat of a car and at least three cases that deal with requests for divorce.

Two of the 24 cases involving Tate have been reopened.

One appears to be an ongoing child support/custody battle; Case No. 16CVD001967-590 (reopened): LEETWAIN TATE VS SANCHEZ GREEN, Jr., DELORES MOORE

The other reopened case involves $14,515.83 owed to Carmax for a car purchase; Case No. 24CV006290-120 (reopened): Carmax Business Services, LLC D/B/A Carmax Auto Finance VS Leetwain D Tate