FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for "Emergency Use" in Adolescents
Pfizer says the vaccine is "generally safe" for children
On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.
“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-Bi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.