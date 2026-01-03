The FBI and U.S. Western District of North Carolina announced on Friday they had stopped an ISIS inspired terror attack that would have occurred in Mint Hill.

18-year-old Christian Sturdivant was planning to use knives and hammers to attack people at a grocery store and a fast food restaurant in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) on New Year’s Eve.

Christian Sturdivant mugshot via Gaston County Sheriff’s Office

The complaint says Sturdivant allegedly sent a voice recording of himself pledging “Bayat,” a loyalty oath to ISIS to an undercover online agent.

Sturdivant has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

“This successful collaboration between federal and local law enforcement saved American lives from a horrific terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a press release. “The Department of Justice remains vigilant in our pursuit of evil ISIS sympathizers — anyone plotting to commit such depraved attacks will face the full force of the law.”

“The accused allegedly wanted to be a soldier for ISIS and made plans to commit a violent attack on New Year’s Eve in support of that terrorist group, but the FBI and our partners put a stop to that,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “It is essential to work closely with our law enforcement partners and to quickly share information about potential threats, as demonstrated in this case. The message from the FBI is clear—anyone who supports ISIS or other terrorist groups cannot hide and will be held accountable in our justice system.”

More To The Story

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Russ Ferguson and FBI Agent in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. described the arrest during a press conference on Friday.

According to the complaint described by Ferguson and Barnacle, information was sent to the FBI in Charlotte n Dec. 18 about Sturdivant making posts on social media in support of ISIS.

One such post included a picture of “two miniature figurines of Jesus with the on-screen text that read, ‘May Allah curse the cross worshipers’.”

Around Dec. 12, 2025, Sturdivant began communicating with an online covert employee (OC) who Sturdivant believed to be an ISIS member.

“I will do jihad soon,” is what Sturdivant told the OC and said he was “a soldier of the state,” a reference to ISIS.

Two days later, Sturdivant allegedly sent the OC a message online an image of two hammers and a knife. The FBI said that imagery “is significant” and links to the prominent use of knives to conduct terror attacks in western countries in a an article in a 2016 issue of ISIS’s propaganda magazine, and that the article had inspired attacks in other countries.

Sturdivant also told the OC he was going to buy a firearm to use in his planned attack.

A search warrant was executed at Sturdivant’s residence, which yielded handwritten documents, including one titled “New Years Attack 2026.”

“The document listed items such as a vest, mask, tactical gloves, and two knives allegedly to be used in the attack. It also described a goal of stabbing as many civilians as possible, with the total number of victims to be as high as 20 to 21,” the U.S. Western District of North Carolina press release states. “The note also included a section labeled as “martyrdom op,” that described a plan to attack police responding to the site of the attack so Sturdivant would die a martyr.”

The same press release notes that Sturdivant was living with a relative who took his weapons away so he could not use them.

Per the press release, the investigation was led by the FBI Charlotte Joint Terrorism Task Force and included multiple other agencies: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Matthews Police Department, the Monroe Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Air Marshal Service, the Homeland Security Investigations, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, with the assistance of the NYPD, additional FBI Field Offices, the FBI Counterterrorism Division, and the Mint Hill Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Gleason for the Western District of North Carolina and DOJ Trial Attorney Elisa Poteat with the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section will be prosecuting Sturdivant.