Just after Thanksgiving, FBI Director Kash Patel issued a horrifying set of statistics, stating his agency has seen an almost 500% increase in arrests associated with Nihilistic Violent Extremism (NVE).

The FBI defines NVE’s as individuals/groups with a deep hatred of society who engage in violent and disturbing criminal behavior aimed at collapsing society. NVE’s like the 764 cult often target young people online, typically under the age of 25 but some victims have been as young as 7.

Through the use of sextortion, blackmail, and other means, NVE members coerce and brainwash their victims into committing violent acts such as cutting themselves, killing pets, killing family/relatives, school shootings, and suicide.



While considered a Tier 1 type of extremist domestic terrorism, NVE’s do not neatly fit into “right” or “left” categories. Instead, NVE’s are often tied to subversive online subcultures that glorify violence, destruction, and chaos.

WARNING TO PARENTS: NVE’s find their victims online, most often through popular gaming platforms like Roblox, and Minecraft, but also though Snapchat, Telegram, TikTok, Instagram and others similar apps.

If you believe a child may be involved with an NVE or if you have pertinent information related to a group like 764 or MMC, call the FBI tip line:

1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).



Read More:



Over 300 cases

Patel said there are over 300 active NVE cases nationwide involving the 764 cult, which preys on children online. He said that represents a 20% increase in 764 affiliated arrests over the previous year.

The FBI director also said they had identified/located nearly 6,000 child victims identified or 23% more than in 2024.

The vast majority of the active cases are under seal until an arrest and indictment have been made, at which time the U.S. DOJ or a U.S. Attorney’s office typically makes a public announcement.

Recent Cases

There have been four recent NVE cases recently made public, three of which have either direct or indirect ties to the 764 cult.

Because these cases are all beyond horrifying, MTTS will not detail the crimes. There is a pervasive amount of sexual abuse material or CSAM in the filings as well as descriptions of what victims were coerced to do. Readers can decide for themselves if they wish to read the case documentation below.

Of the three cases above, Chkhikvishvili’s case was aimed at large scale carnage, as he had been planning a mass casualty attack in New York City and was soliciting members of the cult to participate.

Chkhikvishvili, who has multiple aliases that include “Commander Butcher,” and “Butcher,” is identified in legal filings as a leader of the 764-affiliated Maniac Murder Cult (MMC), a neo-Nazi accelerationist group that glorifies violence and gore and is loosely based in the Ukraine/Russia region.

“Since approximately September 2021, Chkhikvishvili has distributed a manifesto titled the “Hater’s Handbook” to Maniac Murder Cult members and others.,” the DOJ press release states. “The Hater’s Handbook encourages people to commit acts of mass violence. For example, the Hater’s Handbook encourages its readers to commit school shootings.”

This is one of the first press releases where the “handbook” has been specifically mentioned. 764 cult has a similar, if not the same, handbook which details how to locate, isolate, and manipulate victims.

764 and MMC have a global reach.

Chkhikvishvili and MMC have been linked to Arda K, who went stabbing spree near a mosque in Turkey, injuring five people. Arda K was 18 at the time.

Additionally, a link exists between Arda K and Natalie Rupnow, the Abundant Life Christian School shooter, when it was discovered Rupnow accessed one of his documents through Telegram.

Closer to home, Chkhikvishvili and MMC have been linked to Solomon Henderson, the 17-year-old shooter at the Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

More To The Story

764 and MMC are the more well-known NVE groups. DOJ officials announced the arrest of five members of a 764-style offshoot, called “Greggy’s Cult.”

The U.S. DOJ announced the arrest of five Greggy’s Cult members on Dec. 2:

Hector Bermudez, 29, of Queens, New York

Zachary Dosch, 26, of Albuquerque, New Mexico

Rumaldo Valdez, 22, of Honolulu, Hawaii

David Brilhante, 28, of San Diego, California

Camden Rodriguez, 22, of Longmont, Colorado

According to the legal filings, between January 2020 and January 2021, those charged participated in the production and distribution of CSAM, that included exploitation and harassment of “both minor and adult victims.”

The adult victims were likely family members, or parents/guardians of the minor victims. The press release later describes the extortion by cult members regarding adult victims, stating the cult members attempted to “frame” the adults as pedophiles or by sending “malware to minor victims’ computers.” The cult members used these methods to gain leverage over the victims.

The cult members used Discord to interact with the minor victims, using the platform’s video call abilities or another video chat platform, “to engage in sexually explicit or other degrading conduct.” These video chats were recorded or cult members took screen captures of sexually explicit acts and shared that material among themselves and other Discord channel users.

Other activities cult members employed themselves as well as encouraging their victims to engage in, included doxing, swatting, urging suicide or getting the victim to physically and mentally abuse a sibling.

Cutting was a major component of the coercion used by Greggy’s Cult.

“The defendants coerced, induced, or enticed their victims to engage in acts of degradation such as self-harm, or professing the victim is “owned” by a member of “Greggy’s Cult” to demonstrate loyalty, or writing the names of “Greggy’s Cult” members on their bodies referred to as ‘fansigning’,” per the DOJ. “The group found victims in Discord servers or on gaming platforms such as Roblox and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.”

The DOJ’s press release also describes cult members “repeatedly encouraging victims to kill themselves or encouraging them to insert household objects into their genitals or anus.”

All five are charged with engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, conspiracy to sexually exploit children, and conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography.

Here’s the breakdown of the additional charges by defendant:

Hector Bermudez

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

One count of distribution of child pornography

Three counts of access with intent to view child pornography

One count of conspiracy to communicate interstate threats

Zachary Dosch

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

One count of distribution of child pornography

Two counts of access with intent to view child pornography

One count of conspiracy to communicate interstate threats

Camden Rodriguez

One count of sexual exploitation of a minor

One count of distribution of child pornography

Two counts of access with intent to view child pornography

One count of conspiracy to communicate interstate threats

Rumaldo Valdez

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

One count of distribution of child pornography

Three counts of access with intent to view child pornography

One count of conspiracy to communicate interstate threats

David Brilhante

Three counts sexual exploitation of a minor

Two counts access with intent to view child pornography

A copy of the USA v. Bermudez et al complaint can be accessed here.

Greggy’s Cult predates 764

According to the DOJ’s press statement, “Greggy’s Cult came into existence before another sadistic extortion network, 764, and prominent members of 764 and other similar networks that followed were also members of Greggy’s Cult.”

A little digging into Greggy’s Cult comes up with an origination date of around 2019 as a private Discord server community. The cult evolved into a fairly structured child exploitation ring by 2020-2021, including locked Discord channels for illicit activities such as the previously mentioned live video coercion sessions.

The group’s name suggests a central figure possibly named “Greggy,” though no suspect or any of the Dec. 2 members who were arrested bear that name or moniker.

Related Articles: