On Oct. 3, FBI Director Kash Patel announced his agency had officially dropped the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a partner.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called “hate map” has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership.



“In April, during our Anti-Christian Bias Panel, I made it clear that the FBI will never rely on politicized or agenda-driven intelligence from outside groups — and certainly not from the SPLC,” wrote Patel. “Under this FBI, all ties with the SPLC have officially been terminated.”

There are now calls for SPLC’s non-profit status to be investigated, including the over $30 million the group allegedly has stashed in offshore accounts.

The same day Patel made the announcement, the NY Post dropped an exclusive article outlining how the SPLC trained Biden DOJ prosecutors and was given “exclusive access to federal hate crime databases to help draft talking points” for the department.

“Thousands of documents detailing the association were obtained by the conservative group America First Legal (AFL) as part of a years-long inquiry into the Biden administration’s law enforcement priorities, beginning with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests that resulted in litigation,” the NY Post reported.

“By 2022, members of the Civil Rights Division were directly soliciting SPLC for civil rights issues they should be “tracking” and inviting the group to attend quarterly departmental meetings,” according to the NY Post.

The documents uncovered by AFL specifically cite former Biden DOJ Assistant Attorney Kristen Clarke, who was deeply involved in targeting school districts which removed sexually inappropriate and graphic books from K-12 public school shelves.

MTTS Notes reported on Clarke’s activities in 2023:

The Hate Map

The SPLC’s “hate map“ equated Christian, Jewish, and conservative groups with that of the KKK and other extremist groups while leaving out violent groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

SPLC uses subjective categories the organization self-defines like “anti-immgrant,” anti-LGBT,” “conspiracy theorists,” “male supremacy,” and the all encompassing “anti-government general,” to rationalize their “hate map” entries.

The map was the source of an attack on the Family Research Council’s Washington, D.C. office by a man named Floyd Lee Corkins.

SPLC and its “hate map” came up again, after James T. Hodgkinson attempted to assassination multiple Republican members of Congress during a practice session for the 2017 annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Hodgkinson, who had liked SPLC on social media platforms like Facebook, died after a ten-minute shootout with Capitol Police.



In its initial report the FBI ignored the clear political motive evidence such as Hodgkinson’s written hit list and determined instead the attack as an attempted “suicide by cop.” In 2021, the agency reversed course despite no new evidence or testimony.

Five people were ultimately wounded, including U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, U.S. Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey, as well as congressional aide Zack Barth, and lobbyist Matt Mika were all shot by Hodgkinson.

Scalise was hit hardest, suffering critical wounds requiring multiple surgeries.

The report compiled by the Secret Service and National Threat Assessment Center was fairly comprehensive but left out key items like the hit list that was discovered.

Nationally, the SPLC had placed Turning Point USA (TPUSA) on its so-called “Hate Map,” which was noted in May 2025 by the organization’s late founder, Charlie Kirk.

The map entry included publication of an SPLC report specifically attacking TPUSA and Kirk as “hard right.” TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet noted that report, as well as SPLC issuing a newsletter attacking Kirk just days before he was murdered.

SPLC has failed to remove the TPUSA entry following Kirk’s assassination.

The FBI also recently cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which in recent years has arguably over-extended its claimed mission.

“James Comey wrote “love letters” to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them - a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans,” Patel wrote in an Oct. 1 X post that linked to a related Fox News article. “That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs.”

The ADL’s response said it had a “deep respect for the FBI” and remained committed to fighting antisemitism.

The ADL also maintained an “extremists” database and “H.E.A.T map.” H.E.A.T. stands for Hate, Extremism, Antisemitism, Terrorism.

The ADL had put TPUSA into its “glossary of extremism,” a database which the organization deleted after Kirk was assassinated.

The original landing page for TPUSA’s profile in the ADL glossary as well as the “resources” page both now redirect back to the ADL’s main page.

Archived copies of the resources page still exist but the glossary entry was not captured but reportedly used the left-hyped “Christian Nationalism” term when describing Kirk.

More To The Story



SPLC’s “hate map” and North Carolina

Like TPUSA, the grassroots group Moms for Liberty is also on the map nationally, but the map’s individual state profiles include all local chapters.

The “hate map” lists Moms for Liberty under “anti-government general.”

SPLC definition of that term:

“Antigovernment groups are part of the antidemocratic hard-right movement. They believe the federal government is tyrannical, and they traffic in conspiracy theories about an illegitimate government of leftist elites seeking a “New World Order.” In addition to groups that generally espouse these ideas, the movement is composed of sovereign citizens, militias, overt conspiracy propagandists and constitutional sheriff groups. In the past, this movement was referred to as the “Patriot” movement by adherents and critics.”

According to the “hate map,” as accessed on Oct. 7, the SPLC had listed 44 groups in North Carolina for 2024. I’ve compiled a list of those 44 groups, of which include at least 16 local Moms for Liberty Chapters.

Former Wake County Public Schools board candidate and Wake County Moms for Liberty Chapter Chair Becky Lew Hobbs cheered Patel’s decision in an X post.

“TRUTH WINS: A couple years ago, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) unfairly placed Moms for Liberty Wake County on its “Hate Map,” labeling the chapter an “antigovernment extremist” group,” Hobbs wrote.

“Why? Because parents dared to speak up—challenging sexually explicit books in schools, pushing back against “woke” curricula, and asking to focus on academics over agendas,” wrote Hobbs. “This smear was used to discredit parents and even shaped how federal agencies viewed local advocacy.”

Hobbs continued, noting Patel cutting ties with the SPLC, and calling the move “a huge victory for parental rights advocates everywhere.”

“The record is set straight: Moms for Liberty stands for protecting children and giving parents a voice,” Hobbs wrote.

Attached to Hobbs’ post was an open letter to schools around the nation issued by Southeastern Legal Foundation in the wake of Kirk’s assassination.

SPLC’s attacks on education-related groups predates Moms for Liberty and for over a decade has invested itself in the indoctrination of K-12 students through its activist education arm, Learning for Justice (LFJ).

LFJ was rebranded in 2021 and used to be called “Teaching Tolerance.”

Just to highlight how absurd SPLC and its labeling has become, when the Common Core Standards came along, the SPLC slapped an “extremists“ tag on parents who objected to the standards.

Meanwhile, when LFJ was named Teaching Tolerance, the group rolled out “Social Justice Standards,” which were touted as being “aligned” with the Common Core Standards.

These standards still exist. The LFJ website describes the standards as a “road map for anti-bias education at every grade level.”

The Social Justice Standards came with “unpacking” documents for Identity, Diversity, Social Justice, and Action. These materials were free to educators and were promoted as appropriate for students in Kindergarten as young as 5 years old.

