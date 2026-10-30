Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #41 for 2026.

After the election, the Old North State Update will have some results postings before retiring the series for 2026.

Four days until election day.

Early voting ends at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 31) in all North Carolina counties. Go. Vote.

THE BIG STORY

Attacking The Messenger

After receiving a cease and desist for asking Roy Cooper’s campaign about his commitment to fulfilling a six year term and if there were any health impediments to doing so, a reporter from The Assembly took it upon himself to attack me personally.

That reporter is Bryan Anderson, who apparently took it upon himself in one of his outlet’s newsletters (which I don’t get or read) to strip me of my title of reporter and substitute it with “conservative activist” when writing about NSJ getting the cease and desist letter.

Uncoincidentally, on the first day of early voting, Anderson asked Cooper the same term fulfillment question, sans mention of health impediments.

In his attack on me on X, he defended being the arbiter of my professional title by producing a voter registration showing I was a Republican. There are two problems with what he posted: One, I’m registered unaffiliated, and two, the voter registration he posted wasn’t mine but that of a woman in New Hanover County who shares my last name.

Once I pointed out he had just doxed an innocent woman, Anderson deleted the post, but justified posting it because he only found one registration with that name. The total lack of vetting in posting that registration would be a theme in his follow-up posts.

My editor weighed in.

In his attempt to justify smearing me, Anderson also attacked my long-standing work reporting on teacher arrests for sexual misconduct with students in North Carolina that has resulted in laws being changed and loopholes closed. On that front, I told him he needed his head examined.

Anderson came back for a second try to justify his refusal to use my actual title and that went as well as the first try.

Like the wrong voter registration he posted, Anderson didn’t vet the $500 either. That payment wasn’t something I charged — it was an honorarium.

My response included a screenshot of his direct message to me about my title, in which he delivered what was an ironic line at the time about not linking to “unsubstantiated claims.”

As a point of ethics, I don’t charge for my speaking engagements when they are in front of politically linked organizations. Anderson should take a look in the mirror as he had no problem being the videographer for the chair of the Democratic Party this past June.

My editor also had thoughts on that second attack by Anderson.

Anderson’s X profile, in fact, includes one of the selfies mentioned by my editor.

The Assembly issued a post the following day on X, stating they were “aware” their reporter violated their social media policies and it was being handled “internally.” Apparently that notice made no difference to Anderson, who doubled down less than ten minutes later.

During my usual Monday segment with WBT’s Pete Kaliner, we talked about Anderson attacking the messenger instead of the message.

The previous Friday, Kaliner and Raleigh radio host KC O’Dea also had a conversation about Anderson’s attack on me during their weekly segment. Fast forward to around the one hour 15-minute mark to listen to their full discussion with context.

Some additional context: Anderson is unhappy with my (valid) account of his actions at a Michael Whatley event earlier this year, which I’ve heard resulted in his being banned from future Whatley events.

TURN OUT

Democrats came out big in the first few days of early voting. That momentum didn’t hold, but the gap between Democrats and Republicans remains substantial. Unaffiliated voters ticked up alongside Republicans, however.

Check out the Locke Foundation’s Vote Tracker for more details.

North State Journal will have a legislative key races article with ongoing updates, as well as congressional and NC U.S. Senate results on election night.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Democrat candidate... has a rap sheet.

As I noted on this post, there are at least 54 records in eCourts involving Ackles and a record in the NC Dept. Of Adult Correction’s Offender Public Information database mostly for passing bad checks.

CONGRESS

Toss-ups and and Blue Wishes

Both NC-01 and NC-11 are highlighted as the two North Carolina seats that could swing the U.S. House-majority probability either north of 90% if Democrats do well, or down around 60% if Republicans do well.

If I am reading Decision Desk HQ’s charts correctly, they are giving odds on those two NC seats either staying Democratic or being flipped.

NC-01 is currently a “toss-up” race between incumbent Democrat Don Davis and Republican Laurie Buckhout, but the redistricting in 2025 gave the seat a more Republican lean. Decision Desk says there’s a 63% chance Davis keeps the seat.

It’s worth noting Buckhout’s campaign is calling out mailers being sent out by shadowy groups that falsely depict her as promoting abortion “up until birth,” and that the NCGOP has filed an electioneering complaint involving Davis volunteers.

They give NC-11 at 57% chance of flipping to Democrat. That seat is currently held by Republican Chuck Edwards but with statehouse Rep. Jennifer Balkcom on the ballot against Democrat Jamie Ager.

Under later sections in Decision Desk HQ’s article, both NC-03 and NC-09 are mentioned. I have low expectations that either seat is actually in jeopardy given their Republican lean and President Trump’s past performance in those districts.



NC-03 pops up under “Seats that Democrats might flip or keep in a wave.” That seat is held by Republican Greg Murphy and the article treats that seat as unlikely to flip Democratic with only a 27% chance rating. President Trump won Murphy’s area by about 22 points in 2024, but redistricting in 2025 slightly changed his constituency. Earlier this week, Trump endorsed Murphy in a Truth Social post.

NC-09, held by Republican Richard Hudson, appears later in the “Blue tsunami signs” section, which Decision Desk gives just a 22% chance of flipping. Hudson is the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Flipping his seat would be tough given Hudson’s popularity there and it’s an area President Trump won by +16.

According to the rumor mill, other congressional members are apparently concerned about their race outcomes, such as Virginia Foxx (NC-05), Brad Knott (NC-13) and David Rouzer (NC-07).

U.S. SENATE

Final Stumps

Vice President Vance was in Kinston on Wednesday, stumping for Michael Whatley, as well as NC-01’s Laurie Buckhout and NC-11’s Jennifer Balkcom.

On Thursday, President Trump held a rally just over the border in Rock Hill, SC.



Make People Project Less

Cooper dropped another sex offender freeze tag digital ad. Based on the replies, folks are more aware that Cooper himself has not one, but two sex offenders linked to him — Chad Turner and disgraced House Democrat Cecil Brockman, who is accused of multiple sex crimes involving a minor male child. The replies to his post included another ad, called “I will never forget what Roy Cooper did to my family.”

“Non-partisan” mailers

A new set of mailers went out that, on the surface, look like some kind of ballot check list, but when you read the text it is clear they are pro-Cooper fliers.

The mailers are from the Center for Voter Information (CVI), which claims to be nonpartisan but as my thread explains, the group is definitely partisan, as are the groups affiliated with them. CVI and its sister group Voter Participation Center are the same entities that targeted deceased NC voters in 2022.

When I posted about these mailers, people from all over the state responded that they had also received them.

Similar mailers have gone out this election cycle. Check out my coverage at North State Journal:

Q3 Money

On the 15th, Cooper’s campaign announced a Q3 haul of $19.5 million. FEC records show Cooper has raised $47.2 million heading into October, with about $12.4 million in cash on hand.

The Whatley camp did not make a formal announcement, but he trails Cooper in fundraising by more than 3 to 1, having raised $13.4 million as of Sept. 30, with records showing about $916,100 cash on hand. Whatley for Senate FEC records show $2.1 million in receipts and $916,101 in cash on hand.

POLLING

I Told You So

From the start, I’ve told readers to take polls with a grain of salt and that people lie to polls and polls lie to people. Well, this next item underscores that message.

In case you missed it, an outfit called Wedgewood Polls recently announced all of its polls in 2026 were fake. They admitted they used made up data in order to conduct a “social experiment.” Their polls were cited by media giants like the NY Times as well as established polling outfits, with Politico reporting on the way those fake polls may have shifted races around the country.

Wedgewood isn’t the only outfit that faked polling this cycle. Don’t forget about that Median Strategies poll in the California mayoral race which pumped up Mayor Karen Bass’ numbers.

Polling News:

Gallup: Trust in Federal Government Sinks to New Depths

Gallup: Record Lows Say Congressional Incumbents Deserve Reelection

WHAT I AM READING

Follow A.P. Dillon on X

Read her REPORTING work at North State Journal