The usual term for a party losing a large number of seats is a bloodbath. What was witnessed in North Carolina was more of a bluebath.

Democrats in the state swept all toss up races and then overtook Republicans in districts considered likely or safe by in seat ratings — including the state’s congressional seats.

Next week at North State Journal, I’ll have an article with reactions and observations from Western Carolina University Political Science Professor Chris Cooper and NCFREE’s Executive Director Alex Baltzegar.

I previously interviewed Baltzegar on the key races his organization was watching for the NC house and senate. I also covered these races for More To The Story.

Here’s the breakdown as the results stand, unofficially.

FLIPS

Flips listed below have a margin over 1%, which is the threshold for a recount in North Carolina. We’ll come back to the recount issue later on.

In the lists below, incumbent Republicans are bolded and the percentages listed are those that came in on election night.

There may be some shifting as provisional, overseas and ballot audits are conducted heading into canvass. The most recent provisional ballot count stands at 36,802 ballots.

Note: The 2024 margins on the seats follow in parentheses.

N.C. Senate

4 seats flipped, all Republican to Democrat.

Of note on this list is Michael Lee of New Hanover, who was considered a frontrunner to take over as Senate Leader.

These flips knock the Republican supermajority of 30 down to 26 — however there is a “but” to that tally that will be addressed further on under recounts.

SD4 DEM Rivera 51%, REP Newton 49% (2024: R 55-45) SD7 DEM Bichler 53%, REP Lee 47% (2024: R 52-44) SD11 DEM Gailliard 51%, REP Barnes 46%, Other 2% (2024: R 51-49) SD34 DEM Cook 58%, REP Crutchfield 42% (2024: R 53-44)

N.C. House

18 seats flipped. Of those flips, 17 went from Republican to Democrat and one seat went from Republican to unaffiliated.

These flips give Democrats 71 seats, the same number Republicans had heading into the 2026 midterms and one shy of a supermajority.

HD5 DEM Davis 53%, REP Ward 47% (2024: R 54-46) HD7 DEM Speed 52%, REP Thornton 48% (2024: R 55-42) HD25 DEM Wilkins 53%, REP Chesser 45%, Other 3% (2024: R 49-48) HD26 DEM Solomon 53%, REP White 47% (2024: R 55-42) HD35 DEM Hopkins 55%, REP Schietzelt 45% (2024: R 50-47) HD37 DEM Decker 55%, REP Pare 45% (2024: R 51-45) HD43 DEM Ackles 52%, REP Wheatley 48% (2024: R 57-43) HD51 FLIP R→U: UNA Montgomery 51%, REP Taylor 49% (2024: R 64-36) HD59 DEM Hairston 52%, REP Branson 48% (2024: R 55-45) HD64 DEM Barnes 53%, REP Riddell 47% (2024: R 55-45) HD73 DEM Monks 54%, REP Almond 46% (2024: R 53-47) HD74 DEM North 57%, REP Zenger 43% (2024: R 52-48) HD75 DEM Wiles 54%, REP Lambeth 46% (2024: R 57-43) HD82 DEM Bishopp 56%, REP Echevarria 44% (2024: R 54-46) HD105 DEM McCool 57%, REP Cotham 43% (2024: R 50.2-49.8) HD109 DEM Carver 52%, REP Loftis 48% (2024: R 58-42) HD117 DEM Russo 52%, REP Walsh 48% (2024: R 58-42) HD119 DEM Burrows 52%, REP Ferguson 48% (2024: R 55-45)

Congressional seats in limbo

Congressional seats considered safe or likely Republican were also flipped.

Republicans held 10 of the state’s 14 congressional seats heading into this years general election. Democrats held the other four. From the unofficial results, Republicans have switched places with Democrats and will hold four of the 10 seats.

Most Republicans lost by a slim margin of just over 2%, with the exception of the NC-11 contest.

NC-06: Addison McDowell (R) lost to Cyril Jefferson (D)

Jefferson 51.14% / 140,001 votes; McDowell 48.86% / 133,737 votes; a margin of 2.3%. No one had this one on their radar as a possible flip and no extra money was put into that race either. NC-09: Richard Hudson (R) lost to Richard Ojeda (D)

Ojeda 51.11% / 138,707 votes; Hudson 48.89% / 132,692 votes; a margin of 2.2%.

This is a big upset - Hudson is the National Republican Congressional Committee chairman and considered one of the more powerful lawmakers in Congress. NC-11: Jennifer Balkcom (R) lost to Jamie Ager (D). This was an open seat after incumbent Chuck Edwards exited the race.

Ager 57.1% / 195,637 votes; Balkcom 41.3% / 141,427 votes; a margin of 15.8%, the largest win of the night. Ager’s win and that of Roy Cooper in the Senate helped propel Democrats in the western half of the state. NC-13: Brad Knott (R) lost to Paul Barringer (D)

Barringer 50.5% / 159,981 votes; Knott 48.1% / 152,329 votes; a margin of 2.4%. NC-14: Tim Moore (R, former longtime state House Speaker) lost to Lakesha (or LaKesha) Womack (D).

Womack 51.1% / 147,388 votes; Moore 48.9% / 140,973 votes; a margin of 2.2%.

But the Bluebath may not be over. There are races that are within the 1% threshold required for a recount.

Recount Territory

General Assembly Senate

One race is within the recount threshold: Sen. Danny Britt. If his race results do not hold, the senate will see a 25-25 split, meaning co-leadership and Democratic Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt will cast tie-breaker votes.

The current provisional ballot total as of Nov. 5 is included, but none of them have been counted towards any candidate yet.

SD24 REP Britt 50%, DEM Hamm 50% — margin 268 votes (0.48%) (2024: R 59-41)

Provisionals reported for this race: Hoke 164; Robeson 533; Scotland 131. District total: 828

General Assembly House

All five of these races have Democrats in the lead. The slimmest margin ripe for overturning a lead is House District 20. Regardless if any of these races end up back in Republican hands, the Democrats will maintain their majority in the House.

The current provisional ballot totals as of Nov. 5 are included, but none of them have been counted towards any candidate yet.

HD9 DEM Kempner 50%, REP Reeder 50% — margin 175 votes (0.48% pts) (2024: R 56-44)

Provisionals reported for this race: Pitt 1,116. HD20 DEM Merrick 50%, REP Scalise 50% — margin 101 votes (0.23% pts) (2024: R 56-44)

Provisionals reported for this race: New Hanover 1,036. HD62 DEM Headen 50%, REP Blust 50% — margin 233 votes (0.55% pts) (2024: R 53-47)

Provisionals reported for this race: Guilford 1,606. HD63 DEM Baltutis 50%, REP Moffitt 50% — margin 236 votes (0.72% pts) (2024: R 55-45)

Provisionals reported for this race: Alamance 722. HD93 DEM Wallin 50%, REP Pickett 50% — margin 228 votes (0.61% pts) (2024: R 57-43)

Provisionals reported for this race: Alleghany 15; Ashe 82; Watauga 344.

District total: 441.

The Democrat in the HD62 race is Shelly Headen, the same woman who was dumped by Democrats after a photo of her surfaced standing in front of a Nazi concentration camp’s crematorium with text that said this is where Trump supporters belong. It will be interesting to see how (or if) House Democrats handle her, given Senator-elect Roy Cooper and Gov. Josh Stein have both denounced her.

Congressional seats

Three congressional seats have margins under the 1% threshold, but one is razor thing: Rep. Virginia Foxx’s race.

The current provisional ballot totals as of Nov. 5 are included, but none of them have been counted towards any candidate yet.

NC-03 Murphy (R) leads Smith (D) (.09% margin, 233 vote diff.)

Current provisional ballots: Duplin 157; Greene 85; Jones 36; Lenoir 256; Onslow 455; Pitt 1,116; Wayne 471; Wilson 253; Sampson 167. District total: about 2,996. NC-05 Hubbard (D) leads Foxx (R) (.04% margin, 99 vote diff.)

Current provisional ballots: Alexander 83; Alleghany 15; Ashe 82; Caldwell 228; Guilford 1,606; Rockingham 340; Stokes 62; Surry 244; Watauga 344; Wilkes 127. District total: about 3,131. NC-07 Rouzer (R) leads Hardy (D) (.76% margin, 2,435 vote diff.)

Bladen 116; Brunswick 503; Cumberland 1,153; New Hanover 1,036; Pender Current provisional ballots: 258; Robeson 533; Columbus’ data incomplete/not reported. District total (reported counties): about 3,599

In North Carolina, a trailing candidate can demand a mandatory recount if the margin meets specific thresholds.

For statewide contests, the margin has to be 0.5% of votes cast or 10,000 votes, whichever is less. Non-statewide contests, including all state legislative districts and U.S. House districts, the threshold is 1% or less of total votes cast in the contest.

What happens next and when

North Carolina’s 2026 election results remain unofficial until after the Nov. 13 canvass, when all 100 county boards of election hold meetings which are open to the public.

Until canvass is complete, remaining provisional ballots, cured absentee ballots, and military/overseas ballots can still shift race margins. Nothing is final until the N.C. State Board of Elections (NCSBE) certifies the results.

Key dates to remember:

Nov. 10: Absentee-by-mail ballots with curable deficiencies, such as missing signature in the right place or photo ID documentation issues, will be counted if received by noon that day. Voter-filed challenges to absentee ballots have to be filed by 5 p.m. that day in order to be heard by county boards during canvass.

Nov. 13: County canvass begins at 11 a.m.

Nov. 15: Mailed military and overseas citizen ballots postmarked by Election Day and arriving at county boards by 5 p.m. that day are added to the counts.

Nov. 16: Deadline for a written recount demand in contests under county-board jurisdiction must be filed by 5 p.m.

Nov. 17: Recount demands multi-county legislative districts and congressional races must be received by the NCSBE by noon.

Nov. 24: The NCSBE certifies the results at the state canvass starting at 11 a.m.

More detailed information can be found in this NCSBE press release.

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Catch up on this year’s election coverage in previous editions of More To The Story’s Old North State Update and find more recent 2026 elections coverage at the North State Journal.

For a national look, check out Decision Desk HS’s post, Democratic wave, Republican wipeout