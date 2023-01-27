"Edcamp Equity" returns in Wake County
Previous events featured sessions on "whiteness in Ed spaces," gender ideology, antiracist training, microaggressions, and getting around parent pushback.
An event called Edcamp Equity is returning to Wake County for the first time since being put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, EdCamp Equity has featured sessions on "whiteness in Ed spac…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.