Duke Energy offers new round of "social justice" grants
Duke Energy doled out $1 million in grants for "social justice and racial equity" in both 2020 and 2021.
Duke Energy is offering a new round of “social justice” grants to nonprofits.
“This grant program will award $25,000 grants for general operating funds to North Carolina nonprofits dedicated to the fi…
