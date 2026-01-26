An article over at Just The News caught my eye this week regarding the coordinated efforts to impede ICE activities in Minnesota.

Considering the shooting in Minneapolis and subsequent riot this past weekend, as well as a new credible report about how violent anti-ICE groups have become and that these groups have essentially taken over Minneapolis, this article feels very timely.

Just The News describes the involvement by many of the groups covered here at More To The Story, including the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). For more details on previous articles involving the DSA, scroll to the end of this article.

Major labor unions such as the SEIU, UAW, Minnesota AFL-CIO, and national teacher unions like American Federation of Teachers (AFT) were involved alongside activist networks like the People’s Forum and “BreakThrough News, to organize a statewide “shutdown” in Minnesota on Jan. 23, 2026, called the “Day of Truth and Freedom.”

One of the graphics posted to social media for the “Day of Truth and Freedom”

(It is worth noting here that late last fall AFT merged with the Professional Educators of North Carolina. More to come on this from me at North State Journal this coming week.)

Promoted through the “ICE Out Now” campaign, that action urged people to engage in “no work,” except in the case of emergency services. The “no work” effort encompassed “no school” and “no shopping” to demand the expulsion of ICE from the state.

The action was touted as an accountability protest for the death of protester Renee Good, who used her car to nearly run over an ICE agent, causing him to fire shots at her which killed her.

The action was also to push for end to additional federal funding for ICE — which Congressional Democrats acted on and tried to block a spending bill that has more funding in it for ICE.

That effort failed rather spectacularly, with seven House Democrats voting with Republicans to pass a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill.

“The DHS bill passed by a 220-207 vote with the help of seven Democrats. Only one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., voted in opposition,” FOX News reported. “The larger package passed with much broader bipartisan support in a 341-88 vote, with 149 Democrats joining Republicans to pass it.”

The ICE funding in the DHS bill includes $10 billion for ICE and $18 billion for Customs and Border Protection. Last year, under the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE received $75 billion.

The article goes on to highlight ties between some involved groups like PSL, BreakThrough News, and the People’s Forum, as well as a funding network for these groups that has been linked to wealthy businessman Neville Roy Singham, described as a self-avowed communist with connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The Republicans-led House Oversight Committee recently voted to subpoena Singham over his activist funding and ties to the CCP.

Last June, the Oversight Committee held a hearing investigating Singham and CCP influence in the anti-ICE riots that overwhelmed Los Angeles. The Committee sent a letter to Singham, demanding production of certain records which has so far ignored.

The probe into Singham and his connections to the PSL and the DSA continued last September, with a report implying Singham may have acted as a CCP agent.

The Oversight Committee sent letters to both Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent asking they investigate Singham and the groups he allegedly funds.

It’s worth noting Singham’s wife is Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans. Code Pink has been involved in numerous anti-Trump and anti-ICE actions.

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon

Support this work through an Amazon sponsored item purchase. DREO Space Heater

Portable Electric Heater for Indoor Use with Thermostat and Remote.

Features: Digital Display, 12H Timer, 5 Mode, 1500W PTC Ceramic for safe and fast heating.

Other communist organizations are also cited by Just The News, such as the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Revolutionary Communists of America, and the Twin Cities Communist Party USA chapter.

Let’s talk about the FRSO specifically.

First, read the Grokipedia profile and Influence Watch profile. There is some overlap between the two, but together they give a broad picture of how FRSO came into being.

I’ve carved out the FRSO from that list because one of its founders, Richard “Chip” Smith, lived in North Carolina. He died in Rocky Mount in March 2018.

Back in 2016, I profiled the FRSO and Smith, as well as his ties to George Soros’ Tides Foundation.

Subsequent articles focused on a few other FRSO-linked individuals in North Carolina such as Ajamu Dillahunt, and Durham teacher Bryan Proffitt, who is now the vice president of the NC Association of Educators (NCAE).

A final installment covered BLM activist and former Durham School Board Member Sendolo Diaminah, along with Todd Warren and Anca Stefan.

Warren at that time was a Guilford County elementary school Spanish teacher and was leading the NCAE’s Social Justice Caucus and was involved with the NCAE’s Organize 2020 group. He was also involved in FRSO front group organizations like Triangle Jobs for Justice.

Stefan, like Warren, is also a teacher. And, like Warren, she was involved in Organize 2020 and was a teacher at at least three schools in North Carolina.

Unlike Warren, the most recent available information shows Stefan in a leadership position of FRSO as a “national organizer.”

Screenshot of Anca Stefan’s LinkedIn (Accessed 1-24-26)

Screenshot of Stefan’s work history on LinkedIn (Accessed 1-24-26)

Stefan was also a member of Occupy Durham. Voter records show Stefan still resides in Durham.

More To The Story Articles involving the DSA