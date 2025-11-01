More 764 cult members were indicted in October.

One 764 cult member, 19-year-old Tony Christopher Long, was arrested and indicted in California.

Long was indicted on Oct. 23 by a federal grand jury on six counts related to his involvement with 764, a criminal organization aligned with Nihilistic Violent Extremists (NVEs).

The indictment lists Long’s aliases as “Innate,” “Innate0,” and “Innatecvx.”

NVEs are described as individuals and networks driven by an ideology seeking to destroy civilized society through the corruption and exploitation of vulnerable populations, including minors, via coordinated online activities such as grooming, extortion, and dissemination of violent or exploitative materials across social media platforms.

The indictment characterizes 764 as a core group within the NVE network, focusing on goals like sowing social unrest and societal collapse, often by targeting victims through synchronized chats, blackmail, and demands for self-mutilation, animal harm, sexual acts, or threats of violence and suicide.

The indictment alleges that on or about Nov. 24 and Dec. 4, 2024, Long purposefully engaged in the “creation, sale, or distribution” of visual depictions of the intentional crushing or maiming of animals for commercial gain.



Count Three - sexual exploitation of a minor

The indictment says on or about Nov. 11, 2024, Long knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced Minor Victim 1, a resident of Washington State, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction, which was then shared in an interstate fashion.



Count Four - possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM)

According to the indictment, on or about Dec. 10, 2024, Long knowingly possessed visual depictions shared across state lines showing Minor Victim 1 engaging in sexually explicit conduct, with knowledge that the victim was a minor.



Counts Five and Six - cyberstalking and harassment of Minor Victim 2

Count Five, (cyberstalking), claims that between Oct. 10-11, 2024, Long used interactive computer services (likely chat apps) and electronic communications to engage in conduct that caused or attempted to cause emotional distress to the victim.

Count Six (interstate threat), alleges that during the same period, Long communicated threats to the victim, which included a threat to injure the property and/or reputation of the minor to extort something of value from them.

The second minor victim is a resident of Kern County, California.

If convicted, Long could face prison time of 7 years per count, or a combined maximum sentence of up to 69 years in prison, plus fines of up to $1.25 million.

The second case involves a superseding indictment in Arizona of 21-year-old Baron Cain Martin. No photo has yet been made available of Martin.

On Oct. 30, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a 29- count superseding indictment by a grand jury in Arizona against Martin, one of the alleged leaders of 764.

Martin, who has described himself as the “king of extortion” online, also goes by the name “Convict,” as well as using multiple other aliases.

The Department of Justice press release states the new indictment charges Martin with “participating in a child exploitation enterprise, conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, conspiring to kill, kidnap or maim persons in a foreign country, producing child pornography (five counts), distributing child pornography (11 counts), coercing and enticing minors to engage in sexual activity (three counts), cyberstalking (three counts), animal crushing and distribution of animal crush videos, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Martin has been in federal custody since his arrest on federal charges on December 11, 2024.”

This is the first time a 764 member has faced a terrorism charge.

According to the superseding indictment, Martin is both a member and leader of 764 or CVLT (pronounced Cult). CVLT is considered to be the origin group from which 764 arose.

Some of the superseding indictment accusations against Martin included a “Grooming guide,” that he authored and published online.

The guide is titled, “Grooming/Manipulation Egrs Guide,” and it was used to teach members how to identify, groom, and extort juvenile victims. The guide told readers to target those struggling with mental health issues “due to their inherent vulnerability to psychological manipulation.”

Specific examples of Martin’s alleged activities included telling “MV1” (Minor Victim 1) to cut over their old scars because he wanted his name “in every possible place” on MV1’s body. He also directed MV1 to cut designs and phrases into their body, including swastikas, satanic symbols, and the phrase ‘”FUCK 12” which resulted in “permanent disfigurement.”

Martin also allegedly compelled MV1 to overdose on pills and told MV1 he was going to make them commit self-torture “until MV1 died”

The superseding indictment claims Martin “threatened to murder the victim, or the victim’s family, as well as “swat,” “dox,” and “distribute the child victim’s pornography to the public.”

Multiple instances detail Martin sending videos/photos of the victim where the individual was fully nude, wherein he stated, “Convict owns me. I’m his pathetic whore.”

Conviction on charges in the superseding indictment could result in mandatory minimums of 20 years for the exploitation enterprise, 15 years per production count, and 5 years per distribution count, all of which carry maximum sentences of up to life imprisonment. There are potential fines of up to $250,000 per count, as well as the possibility of lifetime supervised release.

Martin’s original case was filed on Dec. 6, 2024, but was sealed shortly thereafter.

According to the Department of Justice press release from 2024, Martin was “was arrested on Dec. 11 for producing child sexual abuse material and cyberstalking offenses carried out as part of his participation in online violent terror networks known as 764 and CVLT.”

The 2024 press release also gave examples of Martin’s alleged crimes, in which he used the gaming chat platform Discord to target victims:

More To The Story has been covering the online targeting and radicalization of children by 764 and other groups and individuals using Child Sex Abuse Materials (CSAM) to extort and torture minors.

In May of this year, two men, Leonidas Varagiannis (21) and Prasan Nepal (20), were charged as members of 764 involved in operating an “international child exploitation enterprise.” Nepal was arrested in High Point, North Carolina.

