Alpha News is offering a free documentary titled "The Fall of Minneapolis," which challenges the mainstream narrative surrounding George Floyd's death, Derek Chauvin's trial, and the aftermath in Minneapolis.

Based on Liz Collin's Amazon bestseller, the film includes over a dozen interviews, featuring exclusive conversations with former officers Derek Chauvin and Alexander Kueng.

The documentary exposes the power of the media in driving a conviction as well as the lack of action during the riots by the Minneapolis Police Department leadership as the city burned and dozens of officers were injured.

The documentary is crowdfunded and produced by Liz Collin, a former 14-year CBS affiliate veteran reporter, along with Dr. J.C. Chaix directing and Josh Feland handling cinematography.

Watch the movie for free on Rumble HERE.

Some key points from the documentary include Floyd issuing multiple false statements, having a lengthy criminal history, and being seen in the video as having drugs in his mouth at the time officers first encountered him.

Additionally, he resisted arrest the entire time, the maneuver used to subdue Floyd was approved policy of the Minneapolis PD, and officers called for an ambulance within 36 seconds of Floyd being restrained on the ground.

The body cam footage in the documentary shows Floyd claiming to have recently had COVID throughout the interactions with police.

The documentary notes the body cam footage was kept from the public and even the jurors in the case, all the while the media hyped the story, including theatrical statements and actions by prominent local and national elected officials lamenting Floyd’s death.

Also explained in detail are Floyd’s significant pre-existing medical conditions that the official autopsy, conducted by Dr. Andrew Baker, concluded caused his death.

Those findings were subverted in favor of an “independent” autopsy report ordered by “go-to police brutality” and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represented the Floyd Family.

“George Floyd was a healthy young man,” Crump said in June 2020.

Crump had hired Forensic Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who followed Crump’s remarks, stating the opposite of the official autopsy report, “George Floyd had no underlying medical problems.”

Major outlets reporting on the Supreme Court's rejection of Chauvin's request continue to spread the false kneeling time narrative:

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, pressed a knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes on the street outside a convenience store where Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. - Associated Press

Chauvin, who is white, is serving a 22-1/2 year prison sentence for murdering Floyd, who was Black, by kneeling on a handcuffed Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. - Reuters

Video taken by a bystander of Floyd's fatal encounter with Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020, showed Chauvin, who is White, pressing his knee to Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. - CBS News

Meanwhile, the three officers convicted in the Floyd case sit in prison.

On Nov. 20, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to one of the three officers convicted in the murder in the Floyd case, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The other two officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Tao Thao, were given three and three-and-a-half-year sentences respectively. Chauvin received 22 and a half years in prison.

The high court rejected Chauvin's appeal, in which he contended that jury bias and specific decisions by the presiding judge violated his right to a fair trial under the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. He had submitted the appeal after a Minnesota appellate court affirmed his 2021 murder conviction and dismissed his plea for a new trial.

Given the facts this documentary contains, in particular, the actual cause of death not being due to asphyxiation, another appeal seems likely.

More To The Story

Nationwide, the estimated cost of the George Floyd riots from May 30 was between $1 and $2 billion.

In June 2002, violent, destructive riots tore across North Carolina following George Floyd's death, including cities like Raleigh, Charlotte, and Fayetteville.

Later that same month, Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was filmed taking a stroll around the Executive Mansion with BLM protesters while his mask dangled from one ear; violating his statewide COVID-19 emergency orders.

SOME 2020 NC RIOT STATS

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) data for manhours and costs related to nine protests in various locations across the state revealed a total cost of $304,695.

NCSHP officers worked over 8,390 manhours, costing taxpayers $273,505, with an additional $31,189 spent on gas for NCSHP vehicles.

The Associated Press initially reported a total of $2.2 million spent by law enforcement on protests, with NCSHP accounting for nearly $150,000, excluding costs after the first week of June.

Raleigh was the costliest protest location at $164,300, spanning from May 30 to June 12, while Charlotte incurred around $71,841 from May 30 to June 14. An after-action report by Raleigh Police later put the cost at $1,438,450.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office reported costs of $400,000, State Capitol Police spent just over $48,000, and Alcohol Law Enforcement officers spent $27,000 in pay.

Activation of the North Carolina National Guard cost $725,000.

The Raleigh after-action report listed 14 officers officially injured between May 30 and June 1, with 17 RPD vehicles damaged during the riots, including broken windows, slashed tires, and damage from projectiles. One RPD vehicle was damaged by fire when a suspect attempted to ignite the gas tank while parked outside the Southeast Police District substation.

Triangle Business Journal’s July 2020 report showed statewide insurance claims reaching $10 million, with expectations of further increases.

The year after the riots, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain) filed a bill to increase penalties for rioters.

House Bill 805, the Preventing Rioting and Civil Disorder Act, would have increased penalties for engaging in riots, inciting a riot that leads to death, and engaging in riots causing physical injury to a first responder.

“Riots and looting devastated many North Carolina downtowns last year at a time when many small businesses were already struggling,” said Speaker Moore in a press release introducing the bill. “This legislation will seek to deter future riots and increase penalties on those who engage in this anti-social anarchy.”

Cooper, who had been silent during the first Raleigh riot, vetoed 805

“People who commit crimes during riots and all other times should be prosecuted and our laws provide for that, but this legislation is unnecessary and is intended to intimidate and deter people from exercising their constitutional rights to peacefully protest,” Cooper said in his veto message.

Moore's bill would return in the 2023 long session as House Bill 40.

This time the measure would become law after Cooper refused to sign it.

Cooper did issue a brief statement about House Bill 40, defending his lack of signature as well as arguably the idea that increased penalties are "erosions" to the First Amendment for "communities of color."

“I acknowledge that changes were made to modify this legislation’s effect after my veto of a similar bill last year,” wrote Cooper in his House Bill 40 statement. “Property damage and violence are already illegal and my continuing concerns about the erosion of the First Amendment and the disparate impacts on communities of color will prevent me from signing this legislation.”

House Bill 40 became law on Dec. 1, 2023.