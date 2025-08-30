The Third Way memo telling Democrats what to say in order to connect with everyday Americans was clearly not distributed during the party’s summer meeting held last week in Minneapolis.

Former Democratic Party Advisor Dan Turrentine was brutal in his assessment of the meeting in an interview on Fox News.

"We haven’t lost 4.5M voters — nor is our brand at a historic low — because we don’t fight hard enough," Turrentine said. "It's because we remain completely culturally disconnected and we have absolutely no agenda!"

Turrentine is correct — As stated by memo after memo directed to Democrats this year.

Turrentine even specifically mentions the forbidden words memo More To The Story covered last week, stating, "And then on the cultural issues, we literally have think tanks putting out memos that these are the words you are not supposed to say."

Watch the whole clip:

The summer meeting kicked off with a “land acknowledgement,” and one of the speakers told attendees illegal alien crime isn’t a thing, stating, "Don't take the bait, talking about migrant crime! The things that actually don't matter!"

As North Carolina politico Doug Heye noted about that speaker, its a “helluva political slogan.”

To top things off, Politico dropped leaked audio from the meeting of the DNC chairman breaking down into tears over anti-gun and former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg.

Perhaps it's ironic that the Democrats held this meeting in Minneapolis, because within a little over two days of the party outlining a "law and order" rebrand, the city saw back to back mass shootings, both of which included young murdered children.

One of those shootings was at the Annunciation Catholic Church school, committed by 23-year-old transgender Robert "Robin" Westman — a truly disturbed individual who made a video of his manifesto describing his desire to kill children and who creepily laughed away in another video showcasing his ammo and guns, one of which had "Kill Donald Trump" written on it.

More To The Story

Adding to the Democrat Party’s image issues this week was CNN’s Harry Enten, who compared the party’s brand to the failed Cracker Barrel logo rebrand, calling it “Bad, bad bad!”

"My goodness gracious for Republicans, they are converting old former Democrats to their side of the ledger, as well as picking up new voters, registering new voters,” Enten said. “And it absolutely paid off for them back in the 2024 election."

Meanwhile, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is still trying (and failing) to troll President Trump by copying the president's social media tone and use of memes.

Most recently, Newsom has copied Trump's "patriot shop." What Newsom's shop selling is parody-wear:

This type of strategy didn't work for Kamala Harris last year when she tried to copy Trump’s 'no tax on tips' and while Newsom's copycatting is playing well to the far-left Democrat base, the increasingly cringey vibe is not helping him with everyday Americans.