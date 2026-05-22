On Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) dropped a long-delayed postmortem on the 2024 election titled “Build to Win. Build to Last.”

This 192-page document is heavily caveated, incomplete, and riddled with internal annotations questioning its own accuracy.

Page one of “Build to Win. Build to Last.”

The report, commissioned by DNC Chair Ken Martin, was apparently finished in draft form late last December. Martin, who commissioned the report and is distancing himself from it, reportedly found it unsatisfactory and attempted to shelve it. Allegedly Martin only greenlit publication, “unedited and unabridged with annotations,” after internal pressure and leaks made suppression impossible.

The result, on the surface, is less of an introspective autopsy and more a raw, self-undermining draft that repeatedly warns readers the DNC could not verify many of its claims.

Skeptics inside and outside the party are already asking whether this document represents genuine soul-searching or simply the latest chapter in Democratic infighting. After reading it, I can answer that question — it’s more of the latter.

So, why release this embarrassing mess now, or even at all? We’ll get to that.

Most damning items in the report

While 192-pages long, the report has four to five areas that are major themes.

Relentless post-2008/Obama decline at every level — massive net losses in Senate, House, governors, state legislatures, and trifectas — which the report attributes to chronic disinvestment in state parties and local capacity.

Complete alienation of working-class, rural, heartland, and male voters, who the report says no longer see themselves in the Democratic vision. Young Latino men and non-college voters are highlighted as particularly catastrophic losses.

Over-dependence on identity politics, college suburbs, and anti-Trump negativity rather than affirmative economic messaging. “No Kings” protesters might want to take note that the report repeatedly calls out that demographics or “resistance” energy alone will not save Democrats.

Denialism and “losing better” mindset — the tendency to blame everything except fundamental strategic and organizational failures.

The Harris campaign’s crash and burn – in detail.

The Harris Campaign: Spectacular Failure

Kamala Harris was a spectacularly bad candidate. That’s the unmistakable implication of the report’s analysis of the 2024 presidential race.

While it avoids blunt personal attacks, it repeatedly portrays the Harris campaign as the weak anchor that dragged the entire party underwater, even as stronger down-ballot Democrats in places like North Carolina outperformed her by wide margins.

According to the document, Harris suffered ‘catastrophic’ demographic collapses that proved fatal in the Electoral College. She won just 40% of men in North Carolina, compared to Gov. Josh Stein’s 51% and cratered among rural voters; 29% in rural NC.

Harris also posted a dismal 43% among white non-college voters. Support among young Black men and young Latino men dropped sharply from Biden’s 2020 levels.

Even “new and irregular voters” — the very groups Democrats have long counted on — gave her only 48%, the first time in modern history the party fell below 50% with that cohort.

The postmortem argues the campaign made several fatal strategic errors: an obsessive focus on college-educated suburbs at the expense of everywhere else, an over-reliance on identity politics, vitriolic anti-Trump rhetoric, and a failure to offer any affirmative economic message that connected with working-class and heartland voters. Thank you, Captain Obvious.

Most damningly, the report says the campaign operated on two flawed assumptions — that irregular voters would automatically turn out and vote Democratic at Obama-era rates, and that anti-Trump sentiment alone would be enough to carry persuadable voters. Both premises collapsed on Election Night.

The compressed timeline after Biden’s late exit only compounded the problems, the report notes, leaving Harris insufficient time to define herself positively or build genuine enthusiasm.

What’s striking about the analysis of Harris’ candidacy is the lack of admitting the Party threw Biden out the window following his disastrous debate against Trump and bypassed voters by installing Harris as his successor.

If the 2024 election had its own graveyard, the headstone would likely be something like this:

North Carolina Spotlight: Stein’s Win (a.k.a. the Robinson Implosion)

A separate section of the report holds up North Carolina’s gubernatorial race as a contrast to the national ticket’s failures, with Stein defeating former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson by a comfortable margin, while running roughly 7–8 points ahead of Harris in the state.

The document credits Stein with stronger performance among men, rural voters, white non-college voters, and new voters, plus a more balanced geographic strategy that limited losses in rural areas while holding urban cores and suburbs.

But even here the report’s own caveats and external facts raise eyebrows. The document itself repeatedly flags many of its demographic claims as lacking evidence or contradicting public data.

More importantly, Stein’s comfortable victory owed an enormous debt to Robinson’s spectacular implosion following the September 2024 CNN bombshell article which exposed Robinson described himself as a “Black Nazi” on a pornography website years earlier and had posted a string of inflammatory, racist, and antisemitic comments.

The scandal rendered Robinson toxic even to most Republicans. Ticket-splitting ratcheted up in that race, particularly among college-educated suburban women who voted for Trump but could not stomach Robinson.

In other words, Stein cruised to victory less because of some revolutionary new Democratic playbook and more because he happened to run against one of the most radioactive candidates in modern North Carolina politics.

The report acknowledges the “Robinson effect” but still tries to extract broader lessons about candidate quality and economic messaging — an exercise that feels more like hindsight narrative shaping than real analysis.

The Report’s Own Problems

Beyond Harris, the document catalogs a longer-term Democratic decline since the 2008 Obama landslide, including net losses of Senate seats, House seats, governorships, state legislative chambers, and trifectas.

It blames ‘chronic disinvestment’ in state parties, alienation of working-class and rural voters, and a party that increasingly speaks to coastal, college-educated suburbs rather than the broader electorate.

The proposed solution? A10-year “Majority Party Strategy” of organizing everywhere and prioritizing “kitchen-table” economics. In other words and like I said earlier: Sound like Republicans.

The Ten-year “Majority Party Strategy” includes:

A decade-long commitment to rebuilding state parties, year-round organizing, and competing in every region rather than writing off rural or red areas.

Prioritizing “kitchen-table” economic messaging over abstract identity politics that turn off voters. (Copy Republicans from 2024, essentially)

Targeting men, non-college voters, irregular/new voters, and economically anxious voters.

Identifying and defining candidates early on.

These recommendations sound sensible on paper but are not new by any means.

The party has made similar calls for economic populism and grassroots rebuilding for over a decade with uneven or no follow-through. In the absence of correcting course, what’s happened instead is the rise of Socialist and activist candidates running on far-left ideologies and increasing anti-Trump/Republican rhetoric.

The Party is still on a toxic far left/socialist/ progressive trajectory punctuated by vocally being anti-anything that has to do with Trump, good or bad. Sen. John Fetterman has been a human barometer on that front.

As noted earlier, the report also undercuts itself throughout. Large sections are labeled “PENDING,” the Executive Summary is entirely absent, and margin notes repeatedly call out inaccurate numbers and “unsourced” claims.

Why release this report?

All of this brings us back to the central question: why release this now, in this arguably self-sabotaging form?

As for why now? One word: Midterms. Four words: The panic is real.

For the why release it at all, I thought about what came to mind as I started reading it — the 1996 movie, “Wag the Dog,” particularly this scene (language warning):

After reading the “10-year strategy,” that thought shifted to this scene from “Our Brand is Chaos.”

Some Democrats might see this report as a long-overdue reckoning. Others may think it is factional warfare by Martin’s critics to force a public debate on getting rid of him. Either way, the messy rollout does little to project competence or unity heading into the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential cycle.

The report is not about introspection or a reckoning. If one’s being honest, it’s about gaslighting voters with, “Hey, come back — we see our flaws and we’ve changed!”

Amazingly, the report blames the very voters they lost in 2024 for Harris’ defeat instead of the admitting those voters didn’t just reject her, they rejected the party.

The party has consistently been myopic when it comes to its far left platform/positions and the party purges any dissent in its ranks to appease a shrinking base. This has had an alienating effect over time that has been building since the Obama years.

In a nutshell, this report has one takeaway: Democrats believe it’s their messaging that is the problem; we need to sound like Republicans to win.

And there is no greater example of that than right here in North Carolina with Roy Cooper’s “make stuff cost less” campaign. Not only does Cooper’s campaign mimic Republican messaging from 2024, but it’s also a perfect example of political projection.

Read the full DNC 2024 autopsy report.



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