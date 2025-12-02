A report of a disturbing arrest of an illegal alien in Guilford County for not one, but two homicides.

27-year-old Jose Cristian Bravo-Martinez was arrested on Nov. 24 in connection with two separate murder cases. He’s currently sitting in the Guilford County Jail under a $501,000 secured bond with an ICE detainer placed on him.

Bravo-Martinez is accused of murdering 47-year-old Derrick Leach and 27-year-old Joaquin Gabriel Hernandez, who was shot in the head.

Charges against him include:

Felony first-degree murder

Felony possession of a stolen vehicle

Two counts of felony robbery with a deadly weapon

Felony speed to flee/elude arrest

Misdemeanor no operator license

Misdemeanor reckless driving - wanton disregard

Misdemeanor speeding

Misdemeanor expired operator’s license

Bravo-Martinez was also cited for no license on Oct. 17 by the Greensboro Police Department. Court records in the state’s eCourts system for Case No. 25CR025027-400 show the charge was dismissed without leave by the district attorney with no plea agreement in place.

A separate court record shows Fournier Legacy Realty LLC had him evicted from a property on Greenbrier Road in Greensboro and rent and fees owed totaled $2,111.

Unreported — as far as I can tell — is another Guilford County arrest of 32-year-old Miguel Angel Bravo-Martinez on Nov. 19. He is sitting in the Guilford County Jail on an over $100,000 secured bond alongside Jose Cristian Bravo-Martinez.

Screen capture from Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Inmate Lookup

Miguel Angel Bravo-Martinez, who also has an ICE detainer on him, was charged with two counts of failure to appear on a felony, one count failure to appear on a misdemeanor, one count obstructing/resisting an officer, and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

No record for Miguel Angel’s recent arrest was located in eCourts, but there is an unrelated child support case in the system for him dating back to 2022. That case number is 22CVD004002-400.

Same last name and same location begs the question: Are these two men related? Perhaps brothers?

More To The Story

Another arrest reported by Immigrant Crimes on X occurred following the shooting of two people in a car in Forsyth County.

Among the over dozen charges for Rodriguez-Flores are assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, 11 counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle/dwelling, and possession of marijuana. There are also a couple counts of “Assault-Secret,” which is a charge I’ve not seen before.

This article was updated to reflect Jose Bravo-Martinez was cited for driving without a license instead of an arrest for DWI.