Something most people probably did not have on their 2025 bingo cards would be former NC Gov. Beverly Perdue appearing in a video ad promoting hemp gummies.

The ad featuring Perdue was spotted on Facebook for the hemp product business Naternal, which is owned by her son.

Parts video description read, “My mom turns every errand into an adventure,” and “I took a Lift gummy and just went with it—focused, happy, and laughing the whole way.”

According to Naternal’s FAQ about the potency of the products, “Yes. Some Naternal products will make you feel high.”



“Our full-spectrum products contain up to 0.3% Delta 9 THC. At this concentration, our strongest full-spectrum tinctures contain up to three milligrams D9 THC per milliliter,” the FAQ states. “To put that in context, ten milligrams D9 THC is a relatively strong dose. Many of our gummies are even stronger.”

Party on, Gov. Perdue!

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon