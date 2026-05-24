On Friday, May 22, the Department of War (DOW) released a second tranche of UAP files and videos in compliance with President Trump’s executive orders. There are now 222 files available for the public to view as of this latest release.

“The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a statement on the DOW’s UAP information release website.

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves,” said Hegseth. “This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency.”

There are several new videos in this latest batch. Several of the UAP videos were taken in the Middle East in areas like Saudi Arabia, Syria, and over the water near Iran. The Syrian footage shows a UAP displaying “instant acceleration.”

Other files and video document sightings near in the Yellow Sea near China and in the USSR in 1973.

The NY Post has a compilation video worth a look:

The new release also has audio of a debriefing of the 1969 Apollo 12 mission describing “streaks of lights” outside their craft. The NY Post also has this audio available to listen to on YouTube.

One of the documents released is 116 pages long and describes various orbs seen at the Air Force base in Sandia, New Mexico.

Screenshot of the Sandia Base document description via DOW.

The DOW made its first release of materials on May 8.

From that first batch, the video getting the most play is one showing an eight-pointed star shaped craft, which is being called the “chandelier UAP.”

This is astonishing.

Screenshot of the Chandelier UAP via DOW video release

To view the documents and videos, visit WAR.GOV/UFO.



Additional UAP documents and footage can be accessed on the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) website.

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