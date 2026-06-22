The Department of War dropped the 3rd installment of UFO/UAP files on June 12, which is the same day Director Steven Spielberg’s film Disclosure Day opened in theaters. (By the way, I recently saw the film — it’s excellent.)



Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell issued this statement:

Today, the Department of War is publishing the third release of declassified and historical Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files as part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE). The collection continues to be housed on WAR.GOV/UFO, and the Department will release additional files on a rolling basis.



As the unprecedented levels of interest in both this topic and the Trump administration’s historic transparency effort continue, WAR.GOV/UFO has received over 1.7 billion hits worldwide since the site’s launch on May 8, 2026. The Department of War and our agency partners are actively working on the next release of UAP files.

There are six new videos of interest, which CBS News has strung together in this video:

The latest batch includes documentation of orb sightings, including an incident where orbs were observed by FBI agents.

An additional tidbit in the latest batch was the CIA hiding their connection to a scientist involved in “space message transmitters.” Check out USA Today’s report.

Ahead of this latest batch of files being released, various Congressional lawmakers, along with UAP whistleblower David Grusch, held a press conference pressing for more disclosure. Watch that press event here.

The Department of War’s UAP disclosure files can be found at: https://www.war.gov/UFO/ and release three can be accessed here.

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