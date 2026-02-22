Elections have consequences as my once sleepy little town of Holly Springs found out this past week. The town’s new Democratic majority Town Council adopted the Wake County Nondiscrimination Ordinance (NDO) at its Tuesday meeting this past week. (See: Agenda Item #23)

Holly Springs has been struggling with explosive population growth borne from rapid over-development, going from just over 17,000 people in 2009 to a projection of over 47,000 by the end of 2026.

With that growth has come mounting traffic issues, increased utility rates, more crime, school overcrowding, a growing homeless population, and an infrastructure that has been pushed to the brink trying to handle the changes.

The old town council was responsible for a lot of the fast-tracked growth, but the new town council members ran on combating these issues, and yet the bulk of this week’s meeting was spent celebrating an unenforceable ordinance; a portion of which may be unconstitutional.

Celebrations of the NDO adoption

The Town Council Meeting

During public comment, some citizens came out in favor of adoption while others noted it was not needed, wanted, or necessary, with one speaker pointing out the financial and administrative burdens it would place on small businesses “because you want to add another layer of government overreach.”

Discussion on the NDO started at around the 1 hour 18 minute mark of the meeting, and the term “welcoming community” was used repeatedly by proponents to rationalize adopting the NDO.

Council Member Kara Foster said, in her personal opinion as a business owner, “the NDO doesn’t change what good businesses were already doing,” and admitted the “vast majority of businesses are not discriminating anyway.”



Foster went on for some time, rationalizing the move, saying “it was her understanding” that no small business in Apex was harmed when that town adopted the Wake NDO.

“I believe in Holly Springs it sends a clear message of the kind of community we want to be,” Foster said.

The adoption vote ended up being 5-1 in favor and the gallery applauded the vote.

New Mayor Mike Kondratick made a statement after the vote, stating the “spirit of my oath as mayor requires me to make sure that our ordinances reflect the community’s spirit.”

Kondratick then took a subtle swipe at the former Town Council who had seen the NDO as not necessary by saying the citizens of the town had been “far ahead of their public officials to this point.”

“I think adopting Wake County’s Nondiscrimination Ordinance means that the letter of our law matches the power of your example,” Kondratick said. “I want to make it clear tonight that Holly Springs offers a home to everyone without question and without exception.”

Kondratick and the Council then signed a resolution to “operationalize” the NDO, effective immediately.

Screen capture from video of the Holly Springs Town Council during its meeting on Feb. 17, 2026.

Danielle Hewetson, the only member remaining with a full term on the previous council, voted against adoption.

Hewseton first noted that four and a half years had passed since Wake County issued its NDO and that only 14 cases had been referred to Campbell University Law School for reconciliation. She cited a figure that 70% of complaints were about public accommodations.

Hewetson said she believed there need to be protections against discrimination for all people before outlining a few points about the NDO’s focus on employment practices and public accommodations.

Here is how the NDO defines public accommodation, which is problematic because it arguably leaves the door open for social justice activists to target businesses that don’t fit their particular world view or ideology:

Hewetson said when the Council discussed the NDO in January, the town’s lawyer John Schifano advised them that there was precedence in the case of Williams v. Blue Cross Blue Shield in Orange County, saying they were told, the case outcome made “the practice of municipalities and counties enacting business practice law, or ordinance, unconstitutional...that it is not within our authority to do just that.”

“If tonight we move forward with the NDO as an added protection for public accommodation, I am ready to get behind that decision of the board in the event that we act according to the law and carve employment practices out of the ordinance as written to save the Town of Holly Springs any potential liability or future litigation that could arise as it did in Orange County,” said Hewetson.

She pressed the case that removal of the business practices provision would reduce cost on businesses and the town and underscored that provision was “unlawful to pass.”

The town’s attorney said he didn’t think there was a lot of risk for Holly Springs to adopt the NDO since litigation calling into question the constitutionality of it would likely be brought against Wake County since it was the county’s ordinance, but did say he would “pound his fist on the table” objecting to the town creating its own NDO.

“If this were your ordinance and you were saying, John and Randy [the town manager], we want you to enforce these things, I’d be giving different advice.,” Schifano said.

Hewetson responded, noting Schifano told them in January that a more litigious person could come after the town in addition to the county because of the way the NDO was enacted.

“That’s true,” said Schifano. “We can always be pulled in. I want to give fair warning that we can always be pulled in on a constitutional law argument for things Wake County is doing.”

Member Chris Dehazor argued carving out the employment practices would “leave a gap” for small businesses that have 15 or fewer employees. He also claimed that signing onto Wake’s NDO “wasn’t costing us anything” or costing small businesses anything.

Dehazor’s statement is incorrect. The town has to supply a means to report complaints, staff to receive them and then also file them with the county. For small businesses, it can mean costly legal and compliance changes.

Dehazor also pointed to the 19% of residents in a recent town survey who claimed they “do not feel safe” in Holly Springs and said “we should be covering for everybody,” and not just the 75% who said the town was safe and welcoming.

Later in his commentary, Dehazor claimed “businesses look at these things” and the NDO was necessary to attract businesses who want to see a “welcoming community.” However, the fact that Holly Springs has grown exponentially over the past 10 years without the NDO seems like a refutation of his claim and the argument can also be made that perhaps it was the lack of such an ordinance that in part drew business to the town.

What Does The NDO Actually Do?

The short answer is creation of a new bureaucracy anchored to an unenforceable ordinance that includes new “protected classes” of citizens and has a bit of a Star Chamber vibe.

“Protected classes”

According to the Holly Springs Town Council’s documentation, the Wake County NDO prohibits “discrimination based on race, natural hair or hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, pregnancy, marital or familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, National Guard or veteran status, religious belief or non-belief, age or disability.”

There are also “protected hairstyles” that “include any hairstyle, hair type, or hair texture historically associated with race, such as, but not limited to, braids, locks, twists, tight coils or curls, cornrows, Bantu knots, and afros.”

After listing “protected classes,” the text later claims the NDO “does not create any individual right, privilege, or benefit, whether substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the County, the Municipality, their agencies, departments or any other officers, elected officials, or employees or any other person or entity, including respondents.”

Complaint Filing

The Wake NDO “sets forth procedures for filing complaints,” and those complaints “shall be investigated, and if found to be valid, parties will be offered the opportunity to pursue voluntary conciliation to resolve the dispute.”

The NDO agreement requires the town to create a public portal to take complaints, conduct “jurisdictional reviews” of complaints, hire staff to deal with those complaints, and “contract with third parties for the administration of the investigatory and conciliation process.”

Once a complaint is received, Holly Springs has to file “alleged violations” with the Wake County Manager’s Office within 90 days.” The County then decides if it is something within their jurisdiction and what action, if any, is taken. In other words, Holly Springs citizens accused of a “discriminatory action” are at the mercy of the county.

Here’s the text laying out the order of events for a complaint if an accused person agrees to enter into the “conciliation process”:

“All resolutions of Complaints shall be reduced to writing, signed by the Complainant and Respondent, and acknowledged by the facilitator of the Conciliation.

The memo of conciliation shall be enforceable as a binding contract between the Complainant and the Respondent.

All jurisdictional determinations and Conciliations facilitated by the County are final, with no right to appeal by the Complainant or the Respondent.

The County shall not be responsible for advising a Complainant or a Respondent of available alternatives to Conciliation”

As described above, actions include inviting the accused to a “conciliation session,” which “shall be a closed, informal, and confidential process to the extent permitted by law,” and which is “free of charge.”

Nothing in this world is free of charge. Taxpayers always bear the cost.

The NDO also requires the town “Collect fees from the Municipality as set out in this Agreement,” although none of the documentation stipulates what those fees are or how they are paid.

Another section on “limitations” basically says the town and county aren’t responsible for any action or process previously mentioned, overall effectively making the NDO unenforceable, stating, “The Parties understand that the conciliation process established by the Wake NDO is voluntary and non-penal in nature.”

There’s also an indemnity section outlining the county and the town to be “held harmless” for any actions related to the NDO’s obligations. So, if the town gets sued, the county won’t pay a dime and the town bears the cost, yet if the county is sued for enforcing the NDO, the town “will provide informal assistance to the County and will confer with the County’s attorneys about the potential to intervene or otherwise assist in the proceeding.”

An alarming provision includes a lack of transparency, as set out in section 2.06, which says the county, and by proxy the town, isn’t responsible for responding to public records related to the NDO.

That section then goes on to say the county will respond to a records request with materials in its possession — which will be very little since third parties are engaged for the “conciliation process” and those sessions are not recorded and “shall remain confidential to the fullest extent of the law.”

NDO Largely Redundant

Regarding redundancies with state and federal laws, the Wake NDO overlaps significantly with federal protections under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended by Bostock v. Clayton County in 2020, covering sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity in employment.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) already covers those with a disability and the Fair Housing Act covers other aspects like ancestry/national origin, with the exception of the newly “protected” hair/hairstyles.

At the state level, the NDO aligns with NC General Statute 143-422.2, prohibiting employment discrimination on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, or handicap, but exceeds the statute by adding categories like veteran status and pregnancy explicitly.

In exceeding state law, the NDO creates redundancies in enforcement but with no apparent direct conflicts (yet) with General Statute 153A-121, which allows towns to abate nuisances and protect public health. That statute is drawn from Article 8 of the state constitution, which includes all the ways such an ordinance might be considered unconstitutional.

Recap

The “process” is non-penal, voluntary, confidential, and is final with no appeals.

Public records provisions for the “process” do not confer any hope of transparency.

Due to the voluntary nature, the NDO (and the interlocal agreement) are unenforceable in a punitive sense, but it has a coercive nature, making it largely symbolic.

Yet taxpayers will fund the “process” anyway despite laws already on the books offering similar protections.

What It All Means

Holly Springs residents will now be paying for the privilege of the town council ceding authority to the county to police its residents for alleged “discriminatory” acts — Acts that are reported and funneled to the County, put through a confidential “conciliation process” conducted by a contracted third party.

In short, citizens and businesses of Holly Springs can either trust (and pay for) the “process” or they can ignore it altogether. Either way, they can thank the new members of the town council.

