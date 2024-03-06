The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) had opened investigations into possible “undue interference” on the rapid approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The first hearing was held on Feb. 15.

According to the Subcommittee’s press release for the first hearing, FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks testified that the FDA’s approval of the vaccine “may have been rushed in order to meet arbitrary mandate policies set forth by the Biden Administration.”

“Previous documents uncovered by the Select Subcommittee revealed that scientists warned Dr. Marks and other FDA officials on numerous occasions about the dangers of rushing the COVID-19 vaccine approval process,” the press statement said. “The FDA seemingly disregarded the warnings, dismissed the scientists who brought forward the concerns, and went forward with the accelerated approval process. The day after approval, the Biden Administration announced its first COVID-19 vaccine mandate.”

In addition to Marks, testifying at the hearing were Daniel Jernigan, M.D., M.P.H., Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and CDR George Reed Grimes, M.D., M.P.H., Director of the Division of Injury Compensation Programs Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

On Feb. 28, the Subcommittee sent a letter to USDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf asking for additional documents in light of Marks’ testimony at the Feb. 15 hearing.

The letter to Califf also informed him the Subcommittee renewed a request for in-person transcribed interviews to take place for Marks (March 21) and Dr. Janet Woodcock (April 4).

More To The Story

Wenstrup announced another hearing on “Examining the White House’s Role in Pandemic Preparedness and Response” will be held March 6. at 10 a.m.



During that hearing discussions will focus on the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy’s (OPPR) role in responding to and preventing future pandemics.

The announcement of the hearing was followed by the CDC’s Friday news dump that it is shifting its guidance on COVID-19; it’s now to be treated like other respiratory illnesses like the flu.

The Wall Street Journal has some additional details in their report over the weekend.

This new guidance comes, of course, after several years of the CDC, media outlets, and various medical news sources literally telling the public, “No, COVID is not like the flu.”