Hurricane recovery has again entered the chat in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate Seat between Republican Michael Whatley and former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

NCORR (North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency) is the Cooper-era office created in 2018 to administer HUD Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds for Hurricanes Matthew (2016) and Florence (2018).

My reporting on NCORR at North State Journal spans nearly three full years, from mid-2022 through late 2025, documenting what has been a long-running failure of homeowner recovery and years of under-delivering homes.

NCORR failed on multiple levels and faced repeated legislative scrutiny for it slow construction rates, a multi-year application gauntlet, data and budget breakdowns, and hundreds of millions in extra state money to finish work that federal grants were supposed to cover.

Then came the leadership turnover after it burned through its budget, causing legislature to both bail out and constrain the agency.

The human cost was families still waiting a decade after Matthew. The institutional cost was a loss of trust, shaping how the state has approached Hurricane Helene recovery.

NCORR Mission vs. Results

NCORR was sold as a way to “streamline” recovery. Rebuild NC, launched October 2018, was the homeowner vehicle.

Early Cooper statements claimed, “tremendous progress.” Legislative hearings and later audits showed the opposite: by September 2022, four years after Florence and six after Matthew, the office had taken about 4,100 applications and completed only 789 projects.

Construction had fallen to five or six homes a month. Hundreds of families remained in hotels or rentals. Federal spend-or-encumber deadlines (2025 for Matthew, 2026 for Florence) were already in doubt.

Victims who testified described years of delay, being “passed from one person to another,” and dying or remaining displaced while files sat.

Subcommittee members, including Sens. Brent Jackson and Danny Britt and Rep. Brenden Jones, called the record unacceptable and rejected pandemic explanations as insufficient.

Contractor/project-management firm HORNE told lawmakers it had repeatedly recommended best practices that NCORR rarely adopted and that case managers were constrained in talking to applicants and construction partners. South Carolina’s faster, vendor-driven model of tens of days to complete homes and 110 homes a month was held up as a contrast.

NCORR Process, systems, and money

By the time of a 2025 performance review by the State Auditor’s office, NCORR had handled more than $1 billion combined; $709 million federal CDBG plus $297 million in later state appropriations. But outcomes lagged far behind that spending scale.

The 2025 State Auditor report, which became the focus of a legislative hearing, found the homeowner program used an eight-step process that averaged 936 days—more than 2½ years. It also found construction often did not start until about four years after eligibility.

The audit report covered NCORR’s stewardship of $1 billion in combined federal and state funding; $709 million from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $297 million from state appropriations.

The audit also found temporary relocation assistance exceeded $74 million, with some households in temporary lodging more than 1,400 days at costs above $230,000 for a single family.

In the same vein, implementation of using Salesforce as a platform cost more than $25.4 million. Yet, of the 11,654 applications, thousands were withdrawn or ineligible. Auditors found more than 1,400 duplicate projects in the data.

NCORR admitted it didn’t know the full cost of the pipeline until the application window closed in April 2024. Commitments then exceeded available funds, producing a shortfall that grew from a $175 million surprise in Cooper’s Helene package to $216–$230 million and was closed with roughly $297 million in state appropriations.

State Auditor Dace Boliek quoted former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate’s review team as calling it the “worst government program they’ve ever seen” and referenced examples of mismanaged, lingering contracts of “bureaucracy at its worst.”

Earlier federal and state reviews pointed the same direction.

A 2022 HUD OIG audit said North Carolina could not give reasonable assurance that $2.5 million in Matthew CDBG-DR had been properly spent and that NCORR did not fully understand procurement rules.

The 2025 Single Statewide Audit report found the Department of Public Safety (DPS) underreported disbursements related to Matthew and Florence by tens of millions. Boliek’s office on Florence appropriations found weak monitoring and weak measurement of results on large disbursements. DPS disputed some of those findings despite the pattern of delayed outcomes and thin oversight was consistent across reports examining NCORR’s activities.

Discrimination complaint

NCORR was also hit with a discrimination claim that was settled in 2024. The charge was that a strict proof-of-ownership/heirs requirement disproportionately screened out Black applicants. Around 74 previously rejected applicants were allowed to appeal for reentry and NCORR agreed to a new ownership policy, notice, appeals, and staff training.

Oversight and NCORR leadership

Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations hurricane subcommittees, and later Helene-specific committees, held multiple hearings starting in 2022.

Director Laura Hogshead, a former HUD official who was hand-picked by Cooper, was installed in January 2019. While she took public responsibility in 2022 for the lagging pace and spending issues, she was still defending slow production two years later, in 2024.

After a November 2024 hearing in which lawmakers were outraged at the discovery NCORR’s budget gap had ballooned, DPS announced she was no longer with the agency. The statement by DPS was vague and the agency didn’t clarify if Hogshead had been fired or if she resigned.

Pryor Gibson, a Cooper senior legislative adviser, was named to replace Hogsheads. Gibson.

Gibson had previously been tapped by Cooper to fix the slow payments at the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Employment Security (DES) during the pandemic, when applications surpassed 1 million. Apparently, the DES issues were not fixed, as evidenced by a pair of state audits in 2026 that found overpayments of $168.8 million, with $47.2 million of which were classified as fraud, and unemployment benefit payments still not being made in a timely manner.

Like Hogshead, Gibson faced grilling during long hearings held in early 2025 on the number of homes still unfinished — 1,150–1,179 still unfinished with hundreds not yet in construction. Gibson claimed the sluggish pace was due to contractor reluctance over payment uncertainty.

The General Assembly responded with extra money and tighter strings attached, including monthly/bimonthly reporting, state auditor involvement, and limits on gubernatorial reallocations.

But lawmakers didn’t stop there, with Jones filing the C.O.O.P.E.R Accountability Act, a package of $217 million to finish repairs for Matthew and Florence damage that came with stringent oversight measures, including taking away future CDBG-DR administration from NCORR. The bill stalled out in the House and never made it to the Senate.

Hundreds of millions more went out in legislative Helene packages in 2024–25, some of it to finish the old Matthew/Florence backlog so the state wouldn’t still be building houses for 2016-18 victims while western North Carolina recovered from Helene’s 2024 impacts.

Cooper, who was in NY City at a climate change conference event when Helene hit the state, vetoed one of those bills. The legislature overrode it. Additionally, Cooper failed to appoint a FEMA liaison to be a point person for Helene management prior to leaving office.

Over 100 people died in North Carolina due to Helene. Estimated costs from the storm topped over $59 billion.

Billions in recovery funds, both state and federal, have been received by the state so far. GROW NC’s figures as of June put the combined state and federal support at about $14.4 billion ($9.7 billion federal, $2.4 billion legislative). For those who want to see the spending broken down, the state auditor’s office also maintains a public-facing dashboard to track the recovery funds and spending.

Helene and a new administration

By the time Helene hit the state, NCORR was considered a cautionary tale and when Josh Stein over as governor, one of his first official acts was to discard NCORR and establish his own recovery agency: GROW NC.

During various hearings in 2025, officials told legislative oversight committees they were absorbing “lessons learned” from NCORR, such as the need for more transparency, clearer expectations that CDBG-DR funds are last-resort money, and an effort not to repeat eight-year homeowner delays.

Jones, and other lawmakers, underscored to GROW NC officials that the state can’t afford another failed disaster recovery program.

By a back-to-back hearings in early 2025 , Gibson reported a much higher completion rate. He cited 92% of projects done as of end of October, with a target of the October 2026 deadline and said Stein’s new recovery office had been briefed on eastern North Carolina’s mistakes.

Sen. Jackson acknowledged NCORR’s improved throughput changes after years of failure, but not a clean bill of health for NCORR’s original design.

Stein’s GROW NC didn’t escape legislative questioning.

“Our goal is simple: We want GROW North Carolina to start off on the right track,” said Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), who chaired a hearing in early March 2025.

“North Carolina cannot afford another failed disaster recovery program,” Jones said. “The failures we saw with NCORR and eastern North Carolina cannot be repeated. I sincerely hope those leading this effort have learned from those mistakes.”

Deputy Secretary for the Department of Commerce Division of Community Revitalization Stephanie McGarrah recapped the “lessons learned” from NCORR’s failures while outlining GROW NC’s action plans for federal CDBG-DR funds for disaster recovery.

While GROW NC officials said they were on track, Rep. Mark Pless expressed doubt they had the funds needed to complete the work.

“You’re going to come back to us in a few years and say we would love to finish these, but we can’t because we don’t have enough money,” said Pless. “You’re building stuff that wasn’t there to begin with. What can you say about that?”

McGarrah replied, addressing the money for multifamily construction, stating, “I think the intent for the $191 million representative plus was to repair and rebuild rental housing that was destroyed during Helene. That’s the priority.”

It’s worth noting that Horne LLP, which won an $81 million project management contract to handle Helene, is the same vendor that worked with NCORR.

One of the officials Stein tapped to head up GROW NC is Jonathan Krebs. He’s a former Horne managing partner.

Those facts drew conflict of interest and “pay-to-play” accusations during a contentious May 2025 oversight hearing.

Night and Day? Or just overcast?

GROW NC officials have claimed their model has produced the fastest HUD CDBG-DR housing start of any major hurricane state in over ten years. But it started out with nothing built six months after the storm hit.

Two years after Helene, Stein’s new agency has been faster in some areas, but official Renew NC housing completions are a trickle with volunteer and FEMA channels doing much of the visible housing work.

The GROW NC Q4 FY 2026 quarterly report, that includes data through June 30, 2026, with a Renew NC housing update through Aug. 7, 2026, gives a completed-home count for the state’s main HUD program.

Renew NC Single-Family Housing (CDBG-DR) through Aug. 7, 2026, breaks down as follows:

Applications submitted: 7,924

Determined eligible: 2,455 (Note: the report has no break out how many of those eligible homes are in construction versus pre-construction.)

Ineligible or inactive: 5,469

Homes completed: 113

The remainder of eligible applications still appear to be under additional review, based on the report.

Other housing-related counts in the same report that are separate programs:

Weatherization readiness: 271 homes repaired or weatherized; 269 more in progress.

Baptists on Mission: 472 homes repaired (as of June 30, 2026).

Habitat for Humanity: 117 projects completed; 142 families served. The plan was permanent repairs for 160 homes, 6 new homes and temp housing for 12 households.

Multi-family small rentals (1–4 units):101 active cases in July 2026 but no completed/in-build/pre-construction breakdown.

Private roads/bridges: 123 sites complete, 143 in progress, with 753 households served by the completed sites.

So far, GROW NC doesn’t appear to be NCORR rebranded, mainly due to a better coordination layer plus a commerce housing program that was stood up almost immediately under Stein.

The 10-year economic plan recently issued by Stein widens the recovery mission to jobs, tourism, health, and agriculture. He also recently announced another $65 million in funds for capital projects related to Helene recovery.

Three things to watch the same three failure buckets as NCORR are the CDBG process time versus campaign promises, vendor/conflict management issues, and pledging economic transformation before the housing queue is funded.

Vendor issues may be repeating. In a report by Annie Dance on Substack, there is evidence that at in at least one county that the state’s emergency management agency hasn’t moved on securing vendors despite FEMA greenlighting projects.

NCORR’s recovery scars heading into six years after Matthew and Florence were significant. GROW NC has adopted some of the scar language and the state may not know for another four years if the scars are healed.