In this edition of More To The Story Notes: A Congressional report says the Biden administration knew about the link between myocarditis and COVID vaccines, yet hid the information from the public.

Relatedly, Catherine Herridge is reporting on a declassified document labeling those who opposed lockdown mandates as “domestic violent extremists.”

Plus, there are some executive orders of note as well as the usual congressional updates - two of which are pretty big deals.

