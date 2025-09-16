A video shown at a Sept. 9 hearing held by the Congressional Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets has gone viral.

The video shows a Hellfire missile bouncing off a UAP. The UAP then keeps on going, almost undisturbed.

The Hellfire missile is nothing to scoff at; it is an elite piece of weaponry.

“A Hellfire can be used as an air-to-air or an air-to-ground missile. The Air-to-Ground (AGM)-114 provides precision striking power against tanks, structures, bunkers and helicopters,” according to Military.com’s description of the missile and its operating systems.

“The Hellfire missile is capable of defeating any known tank in the world today. It can be guided to the target either from inside the aircraft or by lasers outside the aircraft,” per Military.com.

If a Hellfire can destroy “any known tank in the world today,” then what the heck was this thing??

The UAP in the video was apparently just one of several that were traveling together and being tracked by the U.S. military off the coast of Yemen. The missile was fired by a MQ-9 Reaper drone on Oct. 30, 2024.

More To The Story

Witnesses who testified during the hearing included Jeffrey Nuccetelli, active duty Navy Senior Petty Chief Alexandro Wiggins, journalist George Knapp, Dylan Borland, and minority called witness, Senior Policy Counsel for the Project On Government Oversight Joe Spielberger, whose testimony focused on the need for stronger protections for whistleblowers.

Nuccetelli and Borland are U.S. Airforce veterans and both gave written testimony describing an encounter with UAP. Borland was a “1N1 geospatial intelligence specialist.”

Nuccetelli’s written statement says five UAP incidents happened at Vandenberg Air Force Base over a two year period, one of which has become known as the Vandenberg Red Square incident. He also said personally witnessed one of these incidents.

Between 2003 and 2005, five UAP incidents occurred at Vandenberg Air Force Base, home to the National Missile Defense Project, a top national security priority. At the time, we were conducting launches deemed by the National Reconnaissance Office as “the most important in twenty-five years.”

These facilities were vital — and they were repeatedly visited by UAP.

Nuccetelli also shared a personal off-duty encounter with a glowing blue-white orb in 2005.

Borland’s written testimony notes he’s a federal whistleblower and who has “ direct firsthand knowledge of and experience with craft and technologies (commonly known as UFO or UAP) that are not ours and that are reportedly operating without Congressional oversight.” He also describes the retaliation and threats he has received since going public with what he knows.

Borland highlighted a 2012 incident at Langley Air Force Base where an “approximately 100- foot-long equilateral triangle” flew silently over the base, knocking out cell phones.

Excerpt from Borland written testimony

Borland also described a “lava type” material flowing over one of the objects.

Wiggins, who has 23 years of service under his belt, gave written testimony that included an account of a 2023 incident that occurred while he was serving on the U.S.S. Jackson.

Executive summary excerpt from Wiggins written testimony

Wiggins’ testimony goes into greater detail than the summary, stating that the initial object met up with four other “tic-tac-like objects,” that left in a synchronized manner. The objects had no visible propulsion mechanism, exhaust, and were “inconsistent” with conventional aircraft and drones.

The initial tic-tac observed by Wiggins demonstrated “Transmedium emergence,” with Wiggins stating he “visually observed a light rising from the waterline, consistent with a platform emerging from the ocean rather than distant surface lights or celestial rise.” That emergence was corroborated by displays on board tracking the object.

Wiggins said that the incident happened near the southern coast of California in the “the same general vicinity associated with the 2004 “Tic Tac” incident.”

Knapp is an investigative journalist who has been covering UFO and UAP stories for decades. He’s the chief investigative report for KLAS-TV in Las Vegas and has frequently teamed up with UAP documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Corbell’s YouTube show “Weaponized.”

Knapp’s written testimony outlines his lengthy history tracking the topic of UAPs from Area 51 to Russia’s UFO files, as well as the need for public disclosure by the U.S. government.

Back to what was this thing that could evade a Hellfire?

Avi Loeb, a theoretical physicist in the areas of astrophysics and cosmology and Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard, thinks it was a Hellfire missile targeting Houthi drones that did not detonate on impact.

The answer appears to be ‘no one knows’ based on responses from the witnesses, three of whom are current or former members of the U.S. Navy.

Congresswoman Ana Paulina Luna, who chairs the task force, asked the witnesses if they knew of anything the U.S. arsenal that could “split a Hellfire missile” like this, to which the answer was “no” from Nuccetelli and Wiggins, but Borland said he would answer that question in a SCIF which stands for a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility.

Luna also asked the witnesses if the video scared them, with all responding with a “yes,” and Knapp adding the was glad the video “finally got out.”

Watch the full hearing:

