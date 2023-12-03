Congress members question CDC Director Cohen on "trust" in her agency
Questioning included pandemic responses and the Chinese Biolab in California
On Nov. 30, the House Energy Committee's subcommittee on Oversight And Investigations held a hearing titled, “Unmasking Challenges CDC Faces In Rebuilding Public Trust Amid Respiratory Illness Season…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.