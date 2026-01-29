Earlier this month, anti-ICE protesters invaded a church in St. Paul, disrupting services and upsetting attendees — including a number of young children.

Since the storming of the church, the Department of Homeland Security issued a press release last Friday, citing arrests made.

“On Thursday, Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) — alongside FBI partners — arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and William Kelly in connection with Sunday’s riot. The three are being charged under 18 USC 241,” the press release states.

The three agitators were arrested on Jan. 22.

Armstrong is a former NAACP Minneapolis chapter president, Allen is a Black Lives Matter Twin Cities chapter leader and Kelly is an apparent professional agitator known online as “Da Woke Farmer.”

“Religious freedom is the bedrock of the United States - there is no first amendment right to obstruct someone from practicing their religion,” Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Under Title 18, U.S.C., Section 241 it’s illegal for more than two people to “conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate” any person engaged in the “free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him/her by the Constitution or the laws of the United States.”

The criminal complaint against the trio, recently unsealed by the Department of Justice, includes conspiracy to violate federal law by interfering with the free exercise of religion at a place of worship, specifically under the FACE Act (18 U.S. Code § 241).

According to the complaint, the trio participated in a “coordinated” effort where 30-40 agitators stormed the church during a service, shouting slogans like “ICE Out!” and “Hands up! Don’t shoot!”, while blowing whistles, as well as obstructing exits and stairways, and intimidated parishioners.

Armstrong and Allen are highlighted as leaders who allegedly planned the disruption as “intentional,” and the targeting that particular church was due to one pastor’s role as an acting director of the St. Paul ICE Field Office. The pastor was identified as David Easterwood.

The protesters are accused of harassing and terrorizing attendees—including blocking parents from reaching their children in childcare areas, causing young kids to cry in fear, and leading to chaos that forced people to flee via a side door, resulting in one woman injuring her arm.

The complaint cites Armstrong, the main ringleader/organizer, stating that, “@citieschurch “cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community and who killed Renee Good.”

Armstrong is cited as naming church invasion as “Operation Pullup,” and the protest was promoted on Instagram.

Kelly is cited as having shouted, “This ain’t God’s house. This is the house of the devil.”

The agitators blocked at least 50 churchgoers near the front of the church and “made it nearly impossible for parishioners to get out and leave,” per the complaint.

The agitators who stormed the church “continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying.”

Screenshot from live feed of St. Paul church invasion

Additionally, one protester who apparently repeatedly screamed in the faces of young children and told them, “Do you know your parents are Nazis, they’re going to burn in hell?”

The filing also describes how the agitators cut parents off from their kids who were in another room attending Sunday school.

Several of the victims were in fear for their lives, wondering if the mob taking over the church was armed. The child of one of the victims was so traumatized they thought their dad was going to die.

The complaint was initially filed under seal on Jan. 20, supported by an affidavit from a DHS ICE agent, and a magistrate judge found probable cause for the warrants.

Read the complaint: USA v. Nekima Valdez Levy-Armstrong

Former CNN host Don Lemon livestreamed both the pre-planning and the actual disruption of the church service at Cities Church in St. Paul.

Lemon interviewed Armstrong shortly before the group moved to the church, during which she explained their tactic of showing up unexpectedly at key locations to disrupt normal operations.

During his livestream, Lemon framed the event as a planned demonstration to surprise people and ‘hold them accountable’, and he entered the church alongside the protesters, where he filmed and narrated scenes including a frightened young boy crying and people leaving.

He defended the action by invoking First Amendment protections for protest, noting that protests are inherently “uncomfortable.”

After the event, Armstrong publicly gave a “special thanks” to Lemon.

The Department of Justice unsuccessfully attempted to charge Lemon in connection with the church disruption, an effort that was blocked by both a magistrate judge and an appeals court.

Lemon denied any affiliation with the organizing group, claiming he only followed them to the church and was not involved in planning despite his own live stream coverage showing otherwise.

For a deeper dive into this unsealed complaint, including links and direct quotes from Lemon and the activists involved, check out this recent report by Just The News.

