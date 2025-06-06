The X account @ImmigrantCrimes has been a useful source of information on illegal aliens arrested around the country and in North Carolina.

That account posted about another illegal alien arrest, this time Guilford County and it includes serious charges.

Marvin Ernesto Mendez-Garcia was arrested for trafficking in cocaine on May 22. His indictment and warrant filed in the case in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District for North Carolina shows three counts of that charge.

Court records show a release order contingent on posting a secured $1 million bond and has an ICE detainer hold and administrative warrant placed on him.

Mendez-Garcia is currently being held at the High Point jail.

More To The Story

The ImmigrantCrimes account also posted about two other recent arrests of note, both in Forsyth County and both men have past criminal records in North Carolina.

Angel Marin Cruz (58) was arrested for on three counts of indecent liberties and Jair Cuevas Aparicio (34) was arrested for taking a weapon onto school property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both men have ICE detainers. Aparicio is being held on a half million bond and Cruz on a $250,000 bond.

Cruz (left) Aparicio (right)

Apparently, Cruz has been in North Carolina for quite a while.

eCourt records show an Orange County court case for driving with no registration in March 2019. He apparently was able to get a driver's license since the other charge was "DWRL," which stands for driving with a revoked license.

Criminal records on file with the Department of Public Safety for "Angel Marin Cruz" (ID 0660258, age 58) show a conviction for assault on a female in 1999, DWI level 4 in February 2000, DWI level 2 in November 2002. For the first DWI, he was given probation. For the second DWI, he had a split sentence of jail time and probation.

The court records for Cruz show his case was dismissed under the "statewide mass dismissal project 19R115," which allowed district attorneys discretion to dismiss and purge cases in an effort to clean up cases/records stagnating in the system. It was a two year project that started in 2019 with over 700,000 dismissed statewide by April that year.

As with other illegal alien arrests, the arrest and court documentation lists all three of these men incorrectly as being "white." This incorrect labeling could have data ramifications for crime data collection by federal agencies.

Court records for Aparcio located in the Pacer Monitor System under "Jair Cuevas-Aparicio," show a criminal complaint filed in Arizona in 2010 for entering the country illegally via Mexico after being deported for illegal entry in 2009. Filings show he pleaded guilty to entering the country illegally, was given a 30 day prison sentence, and apparently was issued a supervised release.

North Carolina's eCourts system does not appear to have a case tied to Aparicio's recent arrest. There is an active eCourts case in Randolph County for a "Jair Cuevas," with a Winston Salem address which includes charges of driving without a registration and driving with a revoked license which was revoked due to a past DWI.

The criminal record on file with the Department of Public Safety for Aparicio shows the DWI level 5 conviction in 2007 for which it looks like he did some jail time as well as probation. That record also multiple aliases using a combination of his name.

Business and corporation records on file in North Carolina show Aparicio created a company called "Don Tacho's Tire Shop #4 LLC" on Aug. 1, 2024. The company's address is on Highway 64 in Asheboro. The filings list a Winston Salem address for Aparicio. The records can be accessed at the NC Secretary of State website either by searching the business name or looking up ID 2885949.

Additionally, in 2022, the Winston Salem Journal reported that Aparicio was shot in his car while traveling near I-40. The report referred to him as a "Winston- Salem man," and said there was a "teenage passenger" in his car at the time.

Another illegal alien arrest booked in Forsyth County on April 24 was reported by ImmigrantCrimes. Records show the arrest may have happened in Guilford County but that the Forsyth Sheriff’s Office is the agency that ultimately took custody.

Bayron Leonardo Vallecillo Gutierrez was charged with indecent liberties, statutory sex offense with a child and a failure to appear charge.

Gutierrez

Jail records show he is still in the Forsyth County detention center under a $350,000 secured bond. An immigration detainer hold was placed on him as well.

eCourts shows a case (25CR000450-890) in Union County for Gutierrez involving a traffic stop on Jan. 7 of this year. He was charged with driving without a license and for having a fake license plate and phony registration. The records show he was convicted of those charges on Jan. 21 and paid financial assessments of $243.

The current charges against Gutierrez did not appear in eCourts as Forsyth County courts are not yet linked in that system.

Other recent arrests in Forsyth County can be accessed here.

These arrest postings by ImmigrantCrimes come as the NC Border Protection Act is rapidly moving through the NC General Assembly and is close to being sent to Governor Josh Stein, who has signaled he likely will veto the measure. (BOLO for an article from me at North State Journal next week about this bill)