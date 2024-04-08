Climate change has become a daily new item spanning everything from pearl-clutching over cow farts (and burps) to electric vehicle edicts.

What edicts? Biden’s EPA just finalized rules that will force consumers to buy EVs due to a rule requiring that 50% of all car sales to be EV’s by 2030.

Having said all of that, this movie caught my eye the other day that "explores the nature of the consensus behind climate change,” and “exposes the climate alarm as an invented scare without any basis in science.”

The description also says, “The climate scare appeals especially to all those in the sprawling publicly-funded establishment. This includes the largely publicly-funded Western intelligentsia, for whom climate has become a moral cause. In these circles, to criticise or question the climate alarm has become is a breach of social etiquette.”

Here’s the film:

More To The Story

I'm old enough to remember how in the 1970s everyone was screaming about the ozone layer and how we'd all be dead in a decade unless we gave up our Aquanet hairspray.

Also, we were told there would be global droughts, half of the world population would be dead of starvation before 1990, and - my personal favorite - the rainforests would all be gone.



Well, *checks notes* none of that happened.

In fact, the mid-80s were some of the wettest on record, the closest we came to world starvation was Live-Aid (which no one remembers or cares about anymore), and the rainforests are definitely still there.

We were also all told that another ice age was coming because the media said there had been a cooling "trend" for the past thirty or so years. And 50 years later, we're still hearing that crap. Nobody noticed when NASA took the icebergs out of the media's stories and published satellite data showing a warming trend since 1979. Instead, the media pivoted - now the glaciers would be melting and we'd all be living in Kevin Costner's box office flop "Waterworld."

By the 1980s, it was acid rain that was going to kill us all but by the early 90s "scientists" from the "government" issued a study that said acid rain posed "no environmental crisis."



Also in the 80s, nations were supposed to have been "wiped out" and be underwater, and "ecological refugees will become a major concern," according to.. wait for it... the United Nations.

Now in the 2000s we have come full circle to my youth. We are back to a mix of ice age doomsday predictions and (idiotic) stories claiming kids born after 2000 "won't know what snow is." The only difference now is we have an international teenage scold who is light on science and heavy on social justice stunts, protesters blocking roads and throwing soup on works of art whereas back in my early teen years we had GreenPeace trying (and usually epically failing) to attack whaling ships or oil rigs.

Here's a list by radio host Mark Simone that I've kept handy. It's a list of scary headlines that goes all the way back to 1895.

Grab a beer and play some headline bingo. Have a drink for the headlines you remember. You may need more than one beer and should definitely plan not to drive anywhere.

The List Of 120 Years Of Climate Scares By Scientists | 710 WOR | Mark Simone