Millions of tax dollars have been funneled toward "reparations" in Asheville and more could be spent

On Sept. 9, the Asheville City Council will meet to review a final report from the Community Reparations Commission (CRC).

The Council approved its FY2026 $256.36 million budget in June, which included a 3.26 cent property tax increase and salary increases.

The city's press release does not mention the reparations spending, but the budget summary (below) shows expenditures for "reparations" totaling over $2 million across the 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and the current 2025-26 budgets.



Back in June of 2021, the Asheville City Council announced it was making an "initial $2.1 million" appropriation to fund reparations. The money came from the proceeds of a city-owned land sale.

The announcement said the city council's appropriation was "aligned with a July 14, 2020 vote resulting in a Resolution supporting community reparations for Black Asheville."

The resolution followed the violent and destructive George Floyd riots across the country and resolved to do the following:

The resolution had an 8th item, which created a "Community Reparations Commission."

8) seeks to establish within the next year, a new commission empowered to make short, medium and long term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic Racism. Other local government community organizations may also be invited to have representation on the Commission. The task of the Community Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short and long term priorities and plans. Accountability for achieving equity will be enforced in the appropriate offices. The report and the resulting budgetary and programmatic priorities may include but not be limited to increasing minority homeownership and access to other affordable housing, increasing minority business ownership and career opportunities, strategies to grow equity and generational wealth, closing the gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, neighborhood safety and fairness within criminal justice;



Aside from the $2.1 million allocated by the Council in 2021, it appears that Buncombe County’s FY2023 budget allocated $2 million for "immediate and short-term" reparations recommendations.

The Community Reparations Commission (CRC) had its first meeting on April 30, 2022. As of 2024, approximately $475,000 has been spent by the CRC for contracted management and other expenses.

The current point of contact for the commission is the City of Asheville's Director of Equity and Inclusion Sala Menaya-Merritt, who started in that role in January 2024. Merritt moved into the DEI spot after serving as the "impact focus area administrator" for the Community Reparations Commission. According to WLOS, that administrator role was a "contracted position where she has worked closely with commission members and city and county staff."

In mid-October 2023, Asheville's Community Reparations Commission released a set of draft recommendations spanning a host of topics like education, criminal justice, housing, and health and wellness. For each topic, the basic premise of the right governing path being what best supports and serves the entire community is replaced by racially driven carve outs.

In February 2024 during its retreat, the Asheville City Council made reparations one of its six top priorities for 2025. By April of that year, the CRC finalized its 2024 audit report, titled the "2024 Cease Harm Comprehensive Assessment Impacting the African American Community."

More To The Story

Both the audit report and draft recommendations would funnel funds to only black individuals, black owned businesses, and black only housing arguably violate state and federal nondiscrimination laws.

Both also include DEI components like implicit bias, as well as requiring “sensitivity training,” as well as “culturally relevant pedagogy,” which is often found to be an obfuscating replacement term for Critical Race Theory.

The draft education recommendations seen below likely violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits race-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.

Screenshot of the draft recommendations for education

In contrast, the audit report’s education section, which lends far more detail, starts with a focus on enhancing early learning using the appropriate federal funding, yet ultimately still focuses almost exclusively on black students.

The 2024 audit report is 168 pages long, and while I did read the majority of it. I asked GROK help me create a short list of the recommendations that may potentially violate federal laws like the 14th Amendment equal protection clause, Title VI/VII anti-discrimination, and the Fair Housing Act or that may run afoul of North Carolina state laws involving zoning, etc.

GROK returned the following list, which are not "definitive violations but could raise legal concerns."

Dedicated transportation service for expectant Black mothers (Health & Wellness section): May violate Title VI and 14th Amendment by providing race-exclusive public services, potentially discriminating against non-Black individuals. Increasing community health workers focused on Black residents/areas (Health & Wellness section): Could breach Title VII by implying race-based hiring preferences, risking discrimination claims. Opening indoor winter markets specifically in Black communities (Food Security section): Potentially violates Equal Protection Clause and Fair Housing Act through race-targeted resource allocation, which could be seen as exclusionary. Limiting developer permits in "legacy neighborhoods" unless for low-income housing (Housing section): May infringe on Fair Housing Act by restricting development in historically Black areas, potentially leading to discriminatory zoning impacts. Targeted funding/budgets for affordable housing specifically for Black populations (Housing section): Risks violating 14th Amendment and Title VII via race-preferential funding, unless strictly justified and tailored. "Rationale for No Diverse Finalist Policy" requiring justification for non-diverse hiring finalists (Internal Workforce section): Could violate Title VII if interpreted as imposing de facto quotas, pressuring discriminatory hiring practices. Increasing African American representation in specific police roles (Criminal Justice section): May contravene Equal Protection and Title VII by promoting race-based hiring goals without adequate legal safeguards.

As to the legality questions, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon for the Office of Civil Rights responded on X, writing, The folks in Buncombe County and Asheville NC have heard from @CivilRights tonight. If they pass an illegal, race-based program, they will Find Out … we are serious about ending DEI racism in America!”

Reality of Asheville’s Populace

The audit report has a theme it downplays, Asheville’s small and declining black population.

The education section’s opening paragraphs describe a math proficiency level of 11% for black students in grades 3-8, which unfortunately is not unique to Asheville but then tells us Buncombe County’s overall student population is only 7% black (1,560 students out of 22,298) and Asheville City Schools is 18% black (774 students out of 4,300).

With regard to the report's discussion of housing, the text on page 66 caught my eye, which describes almost 15% of federal Community Development Block Grants going to "4 black-led nonprofits."

While 15% of around $3.9 million isn’t the lion’s share, the City of Asheville's black residents make up a little over 10% of the population.

According to data from CensusDots, there are 9,752 black residents or 10.3% of the area's population. That's around half of the state's black population share of 20.2%.

"Of the 776 places in North Carolina, Asheville is ranked #414 in terms of Black residents as a share of the population," according to CensusDots.

Overall, Buncombe County has seen the black population level stay pretty much the same for decades while that population declined in Asheville.

"Over the last 20 years, the size of the county’s Black or African American population has stayed almost the same, from 15,425 in 2000 to 15,311 in 2020, while the population of other categories have grown," the Buncombe County government's 2022 Factbook states. "However, these totals obscure the changes that have occurred in the City of Asheville, which has seen the Black or African American population decline from 12,129 in 2000 to 11,134 in 2010, and 9,938 in 2020."

It’s important to note that Asheville just settled a racial discrimination lawsuit related to refusing membership on its Human Relations Commission to anyone who didn’t fit into prescribed racial or geographical quotas. In short, white people were turned down for board spots.

The reparations spending and plans are not much different than the Human Relations Commission case. It would not be surprising to see the U.S. Department of Justice file a complaint against the Asheville City Council.