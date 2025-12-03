U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Nov. 24 that 40-year-old Anil Dabydeen had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with cars being shot at on I-485 near Charlotte.

“The violent shootings in Charlotte have gotten out of hand,” said Ferguson. “Where we can, the federal government will step in and put the most violent offenders behind bars.”

The press release says the ATF and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department led the investigation.

“According to court documents and today’s court hearing, on January 8, 2025, at 3:49 p.m., CMPD officers were dispatched to I-485 at the South Tryon Street exit for a reported shooting,” the press release states. “Court documents show that CMPD received several 911 calls describing a male operating a white Honda sedan on the highway who was shooting at passing vehicles.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims had been shot.

The officers reviewed a video taken by a witness at the scene which showed a white sedan stopped on the side of the highway with a man by the roadside. The man was later identified as Dabydeen, and in the video he was seen walking around the car “brandishing a firearm and pointing it at passing vehicles.”

While investigating, officers saw a white Honda speeding south that matched the car seen at the site of the shooting and gave pursuit.

Dabydeen eventually stopped his car, and he was arrested. Recovered from his car was a live 9mm round of ammunition and a stolen Taurus, Model G3c, 9mm handgun.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned Dabydeen was convicted in New York of felony 1st Degree Manslaughter in 2008, which prohibits him from owning/possessing any firearm or ammunition. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision/parole.

Dabydeen’s federal complaint can be viewed here.

Dabydeen was originally charged in North Carolina court but the case was transferred to federal district court on July 17. He was also pulled over and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding on July 2, but the case was dismissed without leave or plea agreement by the district attorney.

