On May 29, students at Chapel Hill High School held a “walk out” for Palestine. The walk out was supposed to take place on May 21, but it was rescheduled.

Only one media outlet in the triangle area covered it; Indy Week.

According to that report, around 50 of the over 1,600 students at that school actually walked out. The students wanted the walk out described as the “intensification of Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” but school and district administrators apparently pushed back.

There article included was an image of one of the organizers, Finn McElwee, wearing a a black and white fishnet keffiyeh.

That particular style of keffiyah is supposed to show solidarity for Palestine. However, was popularized by dictators like the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Yasser Arafat and terrorist Leila Khaled, who was one of the TWA 880 hijackers, as well as by Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi.

Just a few years ago McElwee’s keffiyah wearing might have been called out as “cultural appropriation.”

More To The Story

Indy Week’s report cites the Gaza Health Ministry’s claim that nearly 56,000 people have been killed since Hamas committed its Oct. 7 terror attack.

What it doesn’t explain is that the Ministry is controlled by the Palestinian Authority, which Hamas seized control of sometime around 2007. Additionally, that figure includes an estimated 17,000 militants/Hamas fighters.

There is also absolutely no mention of the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel in the Indy Week article. None.

An estimated 3,000 Hamas terrorists raided a portion of Israel, murdering over 1,400 people and taking 242 hostages, many of whom were also later murdered by Hamas. There were also over 5,000 others injured. Victims were from over 30 countries, including the United States.

Those who died that day just weren’t murdered, many were tortured, burned alive, beheaded, raped, and butchered. The victims were not just adults, they included babies and young children.

Some children were even executed in front of their families, which was revealed through confiscated Hamas cell phone footage.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been one of the ways Israel has disseminated videos taken by Hamas terrorists as well as what their military and first responders encountered. The IDF has dropped war updates and videos both on its X account and on YouTube.

Graphic content warning:



Related Reading:

Justice Department Announces Launch of Joint Task Force October 7

Another must-read from The Free Press: The Democratic Socialists of America Don’t Know If They Should Condemn Murder

Pay attention to Unity Fields and DSA's links to Samidoun, which MTTS has reported on in the past.