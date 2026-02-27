After lawmakers grilled Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools’ board chair and superintendent last December over violating the Parents’ Bill of Rights, the district is back on the radar of the NC House Oversight Committee.

The Committee’s Co-Chair Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) indicated in an X post that the committee was looking into one of Chapel Hill Carrboro City Schools’ (CHCCS) teachers: McAlister Huynh.

In particular, Jones recently called out CHCCS for refusing to provide Huynh’s personnel file to lawmakers.

Personnel files are typically not considered public records, but there are exceptions such as complying with General Assembly requests, as Jones mentions in the response letter to the district’s Superintendent Rodney Trice.

Why the committee interested in Huynh

Huynh’s Instagram posts went viral after one was reposted by the Libs of TikTok on X. The post included anti-ICE sentiments and included the tag “#ICEOut.”

Huynh’s Instagram account, the “neurodivergent teacher,” is filled with “teacher outfit of the week” posts, but more recently includes social justice and left-leaning ideological content filmed in what appears to be her own classroom, like the Feb. 23rd post below:

@the_neurodivergent_teacher McAlister on Instagram: "Have the day you deserve 😘"

Her Instagram account has a post on things she ‘prioritizes‘ with text that reads, “Forever teaching students that we all have a right to bodily autonomy; that all humans are inherently valuable and worthy; that the world is full of diverse communities--all of whom belong; that progress is made through resistance; and that their voices have power.”

The post has several images of Huynh wearing a t-shirt with various statements on it claiming teaching is, “advocacy,” “disruption,” “Activism,” and “Resistance.”

Each image gives a different “priority,” with a full list by the final slide:

Screenshot of Huynh’s Instagram Post

The fourth item in the list reads, “Teaching our country’s history of oppression and resistance.”

While not specific, that line could be seen as an open violation of Senate Bill 227 , titled, “Eliminating DEI in Public Education,” had it been enacted. The bill was vetoed last year and is still awaiting an override vote

Huynh’s fourth item could cross the line with regard to the measure’s provisions on teaching “divisive concepts” about U.S. History in a biased, negative manner.

Huynh has a dedicated website of the same name that showcases her Instagram account’s posts, and sells various merchandise and resource posters.

In 2020, ABC News’s Good Morning America did a story on Huynh and her work with disabled students.

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon

More To The Story

The NC Gov Ops X account responded to Jones’ post, tagging Trice directly.

Trice is the current superintendent for CHCCS, however, prior to that role he was the leader of the Wake County Schools Office of Equity Affairs (OEA) for a number of years.

Trice resigned from the OEA in May 2021 following my investigation into a professional development course his office set up titled, “Intro to Critical Race Theory.”

The course was pulled after I asked the district about it, but it was to be conducted by The Equity Collaborative, a DEI and Critical Race Theory training organization founded and run by state Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Durham).

Trice then went to the Wake County Board of Education and denied there was Critical Race Theory training going on despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Trice, who had worked for the CHCCS prior to the OEA chief spot, went back to CHCCS as the “Chief Equity and Engagement Officer” with a salary at that time of $161,940.

The following month, in June 2021, I wrote a multi-part series about Wake County teachers having to do mandatory Critical Race Theory training, which was conducted by the OEA and began under his leadership.

Transparency for OEA is nonexistent

The OEA used to have a webpage on the Wake County Schools website, but it disappeared sometime after February 2025 and has not returned. The WayBack Machine, however, has dozens of captured copies of the former OEA website.

The OEA’s purpose was stated as being “committed to working to eliminate racial or socioeconomic inequities within our school system by eliminating achievement gaps and disparities in student discipline.”

The OEA website also touted use of “Equity Coaching,” “Cultural Proficiency Training,” “Equitable Discipline Practices” and “Restorative Justice.”

As I reported in 2022, the district’s communication director told me outright the office had no metrics to measure its effectiveness, stating in an email, “While there are individual employee goals, there is no such document for the office overall. For that reason, there is no record responsive to your request for metrics used to measure the Office of Equity Affairs over time.”

The district also had an officially logoed website for “Racial Equity resources for teachers and staff,” but that site is also now defunct but is saved on the WayBack Machine.

The resources site was used by the OEA in conjunction with training events held several years in a row called “EdCamp Equity.”

My early reporting on EdCamp Equity (later renamed as Equity in Wake) was the key focus of a City Journal article by Christopher Rufo titled, “Subversive Education“ that served as a launch pad for his subsequent series on CRT in K-12 and beyond.

The OEA has cost taxpayers millions since its inception a decade ago with no documentation as to its goals or effectiveness. As of 2021-22, the office had cost taxpayers over $8.916 million in salaries and related spending and the OEA had spent $12.135 million.

Wake County Schools has also continued to pay hundreds of thousands in fees for training from Meyer’s DEI outfit.

Check out my full coverage of the OEA at North State Journal.