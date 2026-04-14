The chairs of three Republican-led House committees—Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan), Oversight Chair James Comer, and Administration Chair Bryan Steil—are investigating ActBlue, the major Democratic online fundraising platform, over concerns about the company misleading Congress on its weak security practices that may have allowed illicit foreign donations into U.S. election campaigns.

In a letter dated April 14, 2026, to ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones, the chairmen accuse the company of obstructing the congressional investigation, misleading Congress, and failing to fully comply with lawfully issued subpoenas.

The letter specifically mentions the recent New York Times report, which appears to confirm the committees’ initial findings.

Screenshot of joint letter to ActBlue CEO

The lawmakers are demanding additional documents related to potential foreign donations and senior staff resignations that ActBlue allegedly withheld.

Key allegations in the letter include:

In 2023, ActBlue told Congress it used “multilayered” screenings to block overseas donations. However, an internal memo from its law firm Covington & Burling (reported back in 2025) warned that some screening steps were not consistently followed, creating a “substantial risk“ that ActBlue may have accepted or facilitated foreign-national contributions — possibly in a “knowing and willful” manner. If true, this could trigger penalties or other actions from the FEC and even a criminal follow-up by the Justice Department.

The committees cite the resignation of former Interim General Counsel Aaron Ting, who reportedly stepped down over concerns about ActBlue’s past foreign-donation screening practices and its representations to Congress. ActBlue allegedly failed to produce Ting’s resignation letter despite a subpoena seeking all related documents from the Office of the General Counsel.

ActBlue is the platform used by nearly all Democrat office holders and candidates, as well as scores of activist groups and Democrat-linked nonprofits. Given the accusations about its failure to vet foreign funds, the investigation into ActBlue could have a cascade failure on hits hands with scrutiny of donations it received for every single candidate, official and group who uses the platform.

More To The Story has been following the congressional investigations into ActBlue over the past year and a half. Here are some of the key articles: