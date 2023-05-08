CDC's Director Walensky to resign June 30
CDC's director resignation came on same day CDC drops Community Level tracking and WHO says COVID emergency is over
A number of COVID-related announcements landed last week on May 5.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky announced she was resigning effective June 30.
