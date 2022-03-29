CDC launches "Quarantine and Isolation Calculator"
CDC calls the calculator a "tool to help determine how long you need to isolate, quarantine, or take other steps to prevent spreading COVID-19."
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a “Quarantine and Isolation Calculator.”
The CDC calls the calculator a "tool to help determine how long you need to isolate, q…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.