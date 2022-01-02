CDC director: PCR tests can stay positive up to 12 weeks
Walensky admits change in isolation period based on "what we thought they would be able to tolerate."
Almost from the beginning of their use during the pandemic, there have been questions about just how sensitive PCR tests are and the possibility of false positives.
Now Centers for Disease Control (CD…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.