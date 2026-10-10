Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) is making stops in NC-10, NC-11, and NC-14 in the coming week, on Oct. 15 and 16.

The itinerary spans western North Carolina’s manufacturing, recovery, and economic development sites across these three contiguous Republican-held districts in the mountains and foothills.

According to his office, Khanna will be touring specific areas of the state to meet with “workers, local leaders, manufacturers, families, and residents to examine how America can better compete with China.”

The tour is part of Khanna’s continued trips around the country highlighting rebuilding American industry and creating good-paying jobs.

The itinerary was sent out to media outlets, that include listening sessions in three NC congressional districts.

The tour kicks of on the 15th with a meeting with Canton’s Chamber President David Francis, Mayor Zeb Smathers and others.



On Thursday, Khanna will be in Spruce Pine for a breakfast at Spruce Pine Rebuild Center volunteers related to Hurricane Helene, which includes also Mayor Beth Holmes, Commissioner Jeff Hardin, and County Manager Hook..



Following the breakfast, he’s touring Sibelco Spruce Pine Quartz Mine before heading out to view homes rebuilt by Baptists on a mission and other rebuilt homes in the Spruce Pine area.



In the afternoon, Khanna heads to Morganton to visit the Industrial Commons Introduction and Material Return Center and then the Sherrill Furniture Factory in Hickory.

Later the same day he’ll tour Meridian Specialty Yarm in Valdese, Geiger Furniture in Hildebran, and cap the day off with evening roundtables in Conover, which will include visiting the Manufacturing Solutions Center.

Why North Carolina? Why now?

Here’s who represents the districts Khanna plans to visit, as aligned with the stops he will make:

NC-11 Chuck Edwards (R-Flat Rock): Canton (Haywood County) and Spruce Pine (Mitchell County). These cover the western mountain areas hit by Helene recovery events. But remember, statehouse Rep. Jennifer Balkcom is now on ballot after Edwards stepped aside due to his House censure.



NC-14 Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain): Morganton, Valdese, and Hildebran; all in Burke County.



NC-10 Pat Harrigan (R-Hickory): Hickory and Conover, which is in Catawba County.

Khanna is a ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on China.

None of North Carolina’s congressional members sit on that committee, so why is he choosing to come to NC as opposed to other states?

It could be to put pressure on Balkcom, Moore and Harrigan, which are Democrat target seats. But another reason is more likely: 2028 Oval Office aspirations.

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Khanna has spent time during 2026 on a series of “Heartland Tours” and listening trips focused on rebuilding U.S. manufacturing, industrial policy, critical minerals, and competing with China. He has visited factories, steel mills, and workers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan for exactly this purpose.



This trip perfectly matches his “New Economic Patriotism,” a manufacturing-revival brand that he has been promoting as a vehicle for advancing a potential 2028 presidential bid, for several reasons.

The stops at Hickory furniture factories, Valdese/Hildebran yarn and furniture, and Conover Manufacturing Solutions Center, sites in Morganton, sit in the traditional furniture and textile belt that lost jobs to trade. These stops let him talk about good jobs, workforce training, employee ownership, and regional economic revival in the same terms he uses elsewhere.

Spruce Pine’s high-purity quartz mine is a bonus, because it is strategically important for semiconductors and chips, tying directly into national-security and tech-supply-chain arguments he’s made on the Select Committee on China.

Two years after the Hurricane Helene, his itinerary includes volunteer rebuilds, local leaders, and economic-development discussions, which gives him a space to discuss federal investment, housing, infrastructure, and long-term recovery plans.

That may be an interesting discussion since Democratic talking points in multiple races claim Hurricane Helene recovery has been hindered financially under Trump despite billions released.

North Carolina’s Gov. Josh Stein has been seeking additional aid and has its own far more detailed “Marshall Plan”-style economic recovery framework. Interestingly, the itinerary does not mention Stein as a participant.

Another reason is North Carolina remains competitive at the statehouse level, but also for the NC-11 seat.

Visiting specific red districts NC-10, 11, and 14, while talking about jobs and recovery give an appearance he’s looking beyond California, while building relationships with local chambers, mayors, and workers. A progressive Democrat engaging manufacturing communities is a clear way to produce buzzworthy content and further a 2028 bid.

Khanna has done similar trips in South Carolina, the first Democratic primary state, for the same 2028 early-positioning reasons.

While other states offer manufacturing or recovery opportunities, North Carolina has an all-in one package stop of traditional industry, critical-minerals asset relevant to tech, a recent major disaster with ongoing rebuilds, and battleground-state politics.

All of those factors makes hitting North Carolina efficient for both policy messaging and political signaling. Given all of that, the political angle of these stops in North Carolina is not subtle— Khanna is openly testing and promoting his “New Deal” message outside his district.

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Despite his listening tours, Khanna is no moderate, or even close to one. He has a lifetime progressive score of 97.70%, per Progressive Punch’s rankings, which puts him in the same cluster as progressive Squad members like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. His progressive ranking is underscored by his recent defense of California’s billionaire tax.

The California progressive has repeatedly used the term “New Deal Democrats,” in describing what is a socialism-aligned set of ideas, in particular, his backing of Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All.

Khanna’s “New Economic Patriotism” / “America’s Next New Deal” platform has substantial overlap with key Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) demands but does not mirror the full DSA vision.

Khanna has not been endorsed by the DSA, nor is he a DSA member and has repeatedly described himself as a “progressive capitalist” or “New Deal Democrat,” rejecting government ownership of the means of production.



His platform overlaps substantially with several DSA priorities. Both support Medicare for All, the previously mentioned higher taxes on billionaires, free/more affordable public college, and expanded “affordable” housing. They also overlap on ending U.S. military aid to Israel, reduced military spending, stronger labor union protections, and anti-corruption reforms.

Khanna has also recently called for abolishing ICE, which is a DSA demand.



The differences between Khanna and the DSA are relatively few and primarily ideological. DSA’s program seeks to end capitalism through public ownership of major industries, a new constitution, and structural changes such as abolishing the Senate.

Khanna frames his agenda as “progressive capitalism” within a reformed market system, while emphasizing industrial policy, private-sector innovation, and New Deal-style public investment rather than abolishment of capitalism.

Despite those differences, Khanna hasn’t denounced the DSA, and has also made remarks that “establishment” Democrats need to “step aside“ for more progressive candidates, including those backed by the Socialist Democrats of America. Khanna has doubled down on that message, announcing he voted down the House resolution denouncing democratic socialism.

The day after the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, Khanna posted on X that it is “Islamophobia” to suggest that campaigning with Michigan Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed is dangerous due to his Hamas support.

Earlier this year, El-Sayed claimed Israel was just “as evil“ as Hamas, and has both defended and tried to distance himself from far-left progressive YouTuber Hasan Piker, who has claimed the U.S. deserved 9/11. Khanna stepped into that mix in late August, calling for Democrats to stop attacking Piker, as well as Sanders.

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