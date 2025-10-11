Late on Friday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a California man was being charged with sending a threatening letter to conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

“We’ve been living through a horrific cycle of political violence in this country,” said Bondi at the outset of the press conference, which was held one month to the day of the assassination of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

She went on to describe the assassination of Minnesota politician Melissa Hortman and her husband, the arson of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s house by an “antisemitic lunatic, and the attack on a Catholic church, as well as the assassination of Kirk.

“Just days after Charlie’s assassination, Benny received a letter at his home where he and Kate are raising their beautiful, beautiful young family. The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny because of his views and he wanted Benny dead,” Bondi said. “This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this.”

“That’s why we’re standing up here today. You are not going to get away with threatening people in this way,” Bondi said. “And I’m proud to announce that we have arrested the author of this letter.

Bondi named 69-year-old George Russell Isbell, Jr. as being taken into custody that morning and he was being federally charged with mailing threatening communications. If convicted, Isbell could receive a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Joining Bondi at the press conference were U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida; Rodney Crawford, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI; Blad Rojo, inspector in charge for the U.S. Postal Service; Mark Glass commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); and Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Burcaw.

Kehoe gave some brief remarks describing the chain of events following Johnson’s receipt of the letter. He said the FDLE had pulled fingerprints belonging to Isbell off the letter “in a miraculously quick period of time.”

Kehoe also describes some of the contents of the letter but did not give specific quotes.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have been at this podium many too many times before and I say this and I say it again, to echo what the attorney general has just said, and what the attorney general has said throughout the country when similar instances have come up: Such conduct will simply not be tolerated,” Kehoe said.

The complaint includes an image of Isbell’s letter included below, which graphically describes how Johnson and his family should be murdered.

The letter compares Johnson to Kirk, says all conservatives like Johnson need to be “exterminated, and closes by saying Isabell hopes, “Maybe somebody will blow your head off!!!”

Screenshot of the letter sent by Isbell to Johnson as included in the federal complaint against Isbell.

According to the complaint filed against Isbell, the letter was mailed to Johnson on or about Sept. 25 and Johnson contacted law enforcement after receiving the letter.

The FBI in Tampa coordinated with the U.S. Postal Service to determine the origin of the letter, which tracked the letter as having been processed through a facility in San Diego, California.

The FBI was able to determine that Isbell lives around 20 miles away from the postal location where the letter had been mailed.

The letter was examined by the forensics experts at the FDLE, which yielded two fingerprints that were matched to Isbell.

Isbell has very little in the way of a digital footprint, however; court records filed in California show multiple cases bearing Isbell’s name both as plaintiff and defendant. One case shows he had filed for bankruptcy at some point during 1997.

Political donation records show a $100 campaign donation each to Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke in 2022. Those records list Isbell’s employer as “DVD & Goliath,’ which a search shows is located 944 Woodrow Ave in San Diego.

“DVD and Goliath” appears to have been formed in 2008 and deals in video tape and disc rentals. Records for the business show George R. Isbell as the owner/operator.

Isbell is owner of three “Adult Emporium” porn stores in the San Diego area, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The Adult Emporium’s “mission and values” stated on it’s website including providing a “safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all of our customers.”

More To The Story

Johnson and his wife were also present, with Johnson giving remarks about the threat he received, and ascribing the rise of recent political violence to Democrats.

Johnson opened his remarks by describing the assassination of Kirk and the attempted assassination of President Trump, calling the shooters ‘left-wing radicals.’ He also mentioned the Christian school children “slaughtered by a left-wing extremist” two months ago and the sniper who shot at federal officers two weeks ago.

“If it’s happening every single week, is it that extreme? Or has the Democrat party mainstreamed violence as a political tool?” Johnson asked.

“The individual who wrote me described why he wanted me dead,” said Johnson. “I was a white cis Christian Trump supporter.”

“They described in great detail how I would be killed in an open field just like Charlie. How much blood would come out of my head and neck when it was blown off,” Johnson said. “This individual described orphaning my four beautiful children and widowing my wife with great joy.”

“You might want to say, ‘another left-wing radical, another extremist’.” Johnson continued. And to that, I would like to direct your attention to the state of Virginia, where Democrats have nominated and are about to vote for the chief law enforcement officer in that state, a man who has done the exact same thing — an individual who’s calling for the assassination by bullets of Republicans that he disagrees with, the killing of their children, the slaughtering of, as he says, ‘little fascists’.”

“Are my four innocent, beautiful children little fascists?” Johnson asked.

“Violence has been mainstreamed by the Democrat party. It is not extremist. It is mainstream,” said Johnson. “And we need a moment of reckoning here. This has to stop. This cycle must end.”

Johnson went on to say that he wants peace and unity, “But you cannot make peace with evil as a Christian. You cannot unite with people who want you dead.”

“I want unity in this nation. I want to be able to agree on more than what we disagree on,” said Johnson. “But for that first to happen, we must understand the battle. We are fighting good versus evil, darkness versus light. and good must conquer evil. Do not make peace with evil.”

The full press conference can be watched on YouTube:

