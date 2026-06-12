Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #24 for 2026.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Budget coming soon

Speaker Hall was cagey on when, telling reporters this week it could be next week, or the week after. My sources are indicating it’s likely to land within the next week with votes to follow before the end of June.

F-Bombs Away

Senate Minority Leader Sydney Batch and House Rep. Vernetta Alston put out an Instagram reel loaded with insults and barely bleeped f-bombs directed at Republicans, but that profanity was also directed at Opportunity Scholarship Program families.

The reel was filmed inside the General Assembly in one of their two offices. House Majority Leader Brendan Jones (R-Columbus) has called on the minority leader to discipline Alston.



There have been several updates since I originally posted about it. Read those updates and see the video:

Stevens resigns; focusing on Supreme Court race

Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry) tendered her resignation this week, which effective June 16 and will be focusing on her candidacy for NC Supreme Court. She is challenging the incumbent, Anita Earls. I’ll have more on this with an exclusive interview with Stevens at North State Journal in the coming week.

House’s Ratepayers Protection Act sent to Senate

Last week, the House passed the Ratepayers Protection Act, which targets large data centers known as hyperscaler facilities. Read about that bill in my column at North State Journal.

The bill passed by a vote of 69-44, with only two Democrats voting in favor (Pricey Harrison and Shelly Willingham) despite the rhetoric recently from that party demonizing data centers. The day before the House passed the bill, President Trump issued a new executive order to upgrade U.S. systems to be compatible with advanced AI.

Criminal Investigation

The House Oversight Committee held a marathon meeting lasting over 7 hours including over a dozen witnesses last week on the death of 6-year-old Dominique Moody. She was found unresponsive in her east Charlotte home last year, with court records showing horrific evidence of severe abuse and neglect. That committee now wants Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather to open a criminal investigation. Read the letter to Merriweather here.

Cohn wants back in on House District 32 race



CONGRESS

Brock group drops $50M dark money bomb

The far-left group American Bridge is dropping $50M “targeting” key races in “Iowa, Alaska, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.” The $50M will be spent on TV and radio ads, direct mailers, and will mainly focus on Trump’s tariffs and affordability issues.

The group is targeting 14 House races where the majority (11) are rated solid/likely Republican on Cook’s Partisan Voting Index (PVI).

Four of those races are in North Carolina, including Congressman Richard Hudson, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee and has a PVI of +8 Republican. The other three are Reps. Virginia Foxx, Brad Knott, and Tim Moore, all of which have a PVI of +8 or +9 Republican.

The NC Democratic Party has jumped on American Bridge’s bandwagon targeting Hudson:

American Bridge is a dark money 501(c)4 best known for sending out trackers armed with video cameras to film any and all Republican elected officials’ campaign events. American Bridge has a PAC arm created by Media Matters and Clinton family ally David Brock. Brock took a powder from Media Matters in 2022, issuing a weak statement as to why. Maybe it had to do with all the lawsuits. Brock is still making the rounds on MSNBC (MS NOW) on occasion.

Brock also up and quit Hillary Clinton’s PAC back in 2012, which was the same year internal Media Matters memos were leaked showing Brock acting ‘erratically’. Brock is also linked to at least three dark money-funded “news” sites in North Carolina that deliver hyper-partisan content.

Related Brock reading: The Poisonous Politics of David Brock

ICE and Border Patrol Funding

The $70M reconciliation bill went through 214 to 212 after Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), switched from no to yes. Every single House Democrat voted no, including all four of North Carolina’s Congressional Democrats. By doing the reconciliation move, the House bypassed the Senate, avoiding a possible filibuster. President Trump has signed it.

U.S. SENATE

Make Stuff Cost Less

Roy Cooper was in Leland this week trying to sell “make stuff cost less.” There were few reports on this campaign stop - in fact, I only found one and it was pretty short in length and no reporter asking questions in it.

Make Stuff Cost Less...Than when he was governor

From TownHall: Roy Cooper Is Blaming Washington DC for Rising Energy Costs. His Own Record Doesn’t Look So Good.

From Wall Street Journal: Whatley on the “crucial swing state” Senate race, including the “economy.”

Make Stuff Cost Less...like private cars and campaign vehicles?



Cooper’s Prisoner Release List: Child rapist edition

From RedState: Here Are the Child Rapists on Roy Cooper’s Early Release List — Including a Honduran Illegal

Big Anniversary

Tuesday was the 6-year anniversary of Roy Cooper’s radical “Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice,“ which was formed just days after BLM riots destroyed Raleigh and Cooper took his stroll with some of those same rioters.



Just a reminder: Gov. Josh Stein (when he was attorney general) and sitting NC Supreme Court Assoc. Justice Anita Earls headed up that task force.

Related: Roy Cooper’s Catastrophic Record of Soft-on-Crime Judicial Appointments

(Note: The above article leaves out Cooper’s elevation of Cheri Beasley, Mark Davis, and Allison Riggs to the Supreme Court, all of whom have made moves and rulings to lessen criminal sentences.)

Carefully curated event in Brunswick County

Cooper put out a clip of his remarks from the Brunswick event. The replies were likely not what he hoped for.

Meanwhile, Michael Whatley hosted another No Tax on Overtime Roundtable in Greensboro on Friday involving real people and where the media was allowed to attend like the one in Zebulon last week — which was hijacked by a reporter from The Assembly.

The public has Cooper amnesia

Cassie Clark (@Dogwoodblooms on X) and I sat down to talk about Roy Cooper for her podcast. Watch the episode here:

POLLING

On Thursday, Sabato’s Crystal Ball marked North Carolina’s Senate race to “Leans Democratic” from “Toss-up.” The move follows Cook Political Report putting Cooper ahead of Whatley. Sabato is usually pretty accurate, but missed big in 2016 with Trump beating Clinton and again in 2024 against Harris.

Despite Sabato’s rating change, Real Clear Politics polling average remains the same as it has for the past month with Cooper up 6.8 points.

Republicans are still ahead in seats for the U.S. House, but one shy of a majority, per the latest polls. And in North Carolina, the NC Democratic Party is still hemorrhaging voters in key swing counties and districts - but that’s according to an NRCC analysis which isn’t linked to in the article.

CNN’s Harry Enten: Americans think Democrats are too far left on immigration. That shift is bad news for the Democrats ahead of the midterms.



WHAT I AM READING

ICYMI News

Jobs report good, inflation bad

Last week, the jobs report dropped, beating every forecaster’s predictions, with 172,000 jobs added in May and unemployment remaining at 4.3%. That job report included a revision to April’s numbers. The result was that those two-months combined, the overall was 93,000 higher than first reported.

This week, however, inflation rose to 4.2% along with an uptick in gas prices as the Iran war continues. A lot of the headlines are saying inflation rose at the fastest pace since 2023, leaving out the fact that under President Biden, it hit a record high of 9.1% in June 2022 and a year over year rate that never fell below 4.95%. Biden’s cumulative inflation rate was 21.4%, second only to Jimmy Carter for the worst inflation record among U.S. presidents.