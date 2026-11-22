Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson) has secured his seat after Democrat Catina Hamm’s concession following the machine recount, which did not alter the results in her favor.

That translates to a one seat GOP majority in the senate with 26 Republicans to 24 Democrats.

Republican Dane Scalise also conceded in his House District 20 race against Democrat Tim Merrick.

Rep. John Blust (R-Guilford) has not conceded to Democrat Shelly Headen and has instead requested a hand-eye sample recount.

That recount will occur this coming Tuesday morning, starting at 11 a.m. The NC State Board of Elections is set to certify the election the same day following any county board meetings.

Assuming Headen keeps her lead, Democrats are set to hold 71 seats in January and Republicans will have 49.

Current House Speaker Destin Hall says he expects to assume the role of minority leader in the new year.

In Congressional recounts, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC-05) conceded earlier today in a post on Facebook.

“After a hard-fought and thorough election process, the voters of the Fifth Congressional District exercised their Constitutional rights and made their voices heard,” wrote Foxx.

“While I am saddened that I did not emerge victorious in this election, I continue to have great faith in our nation, our state and the people of North Carolina,” Foxx wrote. “The peaceful transition of elected office from one person to another is one of the true hallmarks of our system of government, and I am proud to be a citizen of a nation that prizes fair and free elections.”

Her opponent, Democrat Chuck Hubbard, issued a statement on X following Foxx’s concession.