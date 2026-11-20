The list of recounts dwindled to one state senate seat, two house seats and two congressional seats this week.

Recounts are still being processed in most of the races as of this article and I may come back and update it if there is a big change. It’s worth noting no legislative or congressional race recount in modern state history has flipped the outcome of post-county canvass results.

Here’s the lay of the land as of right now.

The most consequential race is between Sen. Danny Britt (Robeson) and Democrat Catina Hamm.

Sen. Danny Britt as Indiana Jones dodging a recount boulder (AI generated)

Britt led Hamm by 228 votes after county canvass and a recount thus far has been a wash, with Britt still leading by 225 votes.

If he keeps his lead and is officially declared the winner, Republicans will hold a one seat majority in the senate with 26 seats. If he loses, which is unlikely at this point, the senate would be split 25-25. If that happens, Democratic Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt would cast tie-breaking votes.

The two house races under recounts are House District 20 and House District 62.

In House District 20, Republican Dane Scalise requested a recount in his race against Tim Merrick. The two are separated by just 77 votes (.18%).

Update: The machine recount added to Merrick’s total by one vote and Scalise has reportedly called Merrick to congratulate him on winning.

In House District 62, Rep. John Blust (R-Guilford) requested a recount in his race with Democrat Shelly Headen. He trails Headen by 267 votes (.62%).

Headen drew national headlines and Guilford County Democrats dropped their support for her after social media posts surfaced, among which included a photo of her standing in front of a Nazi crematorium with text that said Trump supporters belonged there.

Incoming House Speaker Rep. Robert Reives (D-Chatham) told reporters a week ago that he had objected to her remarks but that Headen was “duly elected” and would caucus with the Democrats.

Two recounts were requested in congressional races; one by NC-05’s Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx and the other by Democrat Ashley Bell in the NC-10 race.

So far, Foxx only added 2 votes to her tally after Watauga finished its recount. Her district covers parts of 10 counties, so results are still in flux. Foxx is one of the state’s longest serving congressional members, with over 21 years, going back to January 2005.

Republican Congressman Harrigan had claimed victory over Bell in the race on election night. He led Bell by 2,509 votes (.85%) after county canvass.

It’s unlikely Bell prevails, but she may be seeing the writing on the wall that she’s lost. In a post on her Facebook campaign page on Thursday, she said she was amending her statement of candidacy for 2028.

Bell qualified that action by writing, “Please note that this does NOT mean I have decided to run again. This is simply a paperwork issue that allows me to keep my campaign committee alive in the event that I did decide to run. It’s much easier to keep it open than to close it and then open a new one.”

If the current results hold, Democrats will have flipped seven Republican seats, giving them 11 of the state’s 14 seats. Prior to the election, Republicans held ten of those seats.

There were several concessions in other close races.

In General Assembly races, Ryan Moffitt conceded to Democrat Ian Baltutis on Nov. 11 in the House District 63, House District 9’s Rep. Tim Reeder issued a concession statement on Nov. 12., Rep. Ray Picket conceded his House District 93 race to Charlie Wallin on Nov. 13.

On the congressional side, despite a 293 vote gap and the same .12% margin as Foxx, NC-03 Congressman Greg Murphy conceded his race to Democrat Raymond Smith.

In the 7th Congressional District, Democrat Kimberly Hardy conceded to Congressman David Rouzer after county canvass showed Rouzer still in the lead by 2,270 votes.

Election money tidbits

While I’ve got an article at North State Journal on the impact (or lack thereof) of campaign spending in the state for this cycle, something else caught my eye after it was published.

An image shared by Data Republican on X lists 174 organizations involved in the 2026 Democratic-leaning turnout effort, with many representing a coalition of some type.

Most are national or multi-state groups, but some are North Carolina entities:

Carolina Federation - a Durham-based progressive organizing group focused on building multiracial “working-class power” in NC.

NC Election Protection coalition - This appears to be led by Democracy NC and the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with a “broad coalition of North Carolina partners.”

N.C. Asian Americans Together - a pan-Asian civic engagement group also known as NCAAT in most media articles.

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House Speaker-Elect Reives

Last week, Reives held a solo press conference and took questions from the media for about an hour. Go read my article on the priorities he laid out over at North State Journal.

This past week, Reives secured the votes needed from his caucus to become the next house speaker. He also named top leadership roles in two subsequent press releases, but there will be more to come before the end of the year.

Lame Duck Session

During this past week’s lame duck session, a budget corrections bill was passed, a legislative appointments measure was passed and lawmakers also approved two of Gov. Josh Stein’s superior court judge appointments.

Democrats were pretty vocal about their opposition to the budget corrections bill, which was presented on Tuesday after it came out of a conference committee.

The bill (Senate Bill 177) was passed mostly down party lines. The house passed it 66-49 with three Democrats voting in favor: Reps. Gloristine Brown (Pitt), Deb Butler (New Hanover) and Aisha Dew (Mecklenburg). The senate passed with no Democratic support by a vote of 26-19.

The theme of Democratic member displeasure in both chambers was a lack of transparency and time to read the changes. It was clear from floor remarks Democrats wanted to be the ones deciding on the contents of the corrections.

The appointments bill, House Bill 1249, drew even harsher commentary from Democrats due to several outgoing Republicans being included in the list.

The appointments include:

Rep. Timothy Reeder (R-Pitt), NC Institute of Medicine Board

Rep. Dennis Riddell (R-Alamance), State Ethics Commission

Rep. Anna Ferguson (R-Jackson), Western Carolina Board of Trustees

Rep. Mike Schietzelt (R-Wake), Special Superior Court Judge at large

Sen. Lisa Barnes (R-Nash), North Carolina Board of Agriculture

Sen. Michael Lee (R-New Hanover), North Carolina High School Redesign Board



Additionally, two lawmakers who won reelection are in the list: Reps. Brian Biggs (R-Randolph) and Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke) will join Lee on the North Carolina High School Redesign Commission.

The only paid appointment seems to be that of Schietzelt. Session Law 2026-41 shows the role having a base salary of $174,199 plus longevity pay down the road. Special superior court judgeships like the one he is appointed to were created in the 2023 budget.

Senate Minority Leader Sydney Batch (D-Wake) complained Republicans were handing out appointments to election losers “like candy.”

She also told reporters, “Just because you lose an election doesn’t mean you get to fail up into a different position.”

That remark is interesting given Batch herself ‘failed up into a different position’ by being appointed to her current seat after losing her own election to Rep. Erin Paré in 2020. Batch was tapped to fill the seat of former Sen. Sam Searcy, who resigned just months after winning reelection that same year.

The lame duck-ness isn’t over. The General Assembly returns on Nov. 30 for at least one more session before it adjourns the current session on Friday, Dec. 18.

Data center moratoriums see increase

Over at North State Journal I also have an update on the rising number of county and municipal data center moratoriums.

In early-August the count was 12 counties and 17 municipalities. By September, the count rose to approximately 14 counties and 20 municipalities.

As of mid-November, counties jumped by 5, to at least 25 county-level moratoriums, with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians/Qualla Boundary included. Municipal moratoriums doubled to 40.

I asked Reives about whether or not he thought the legislature would have to get involved with a quarter of counties enacting moratoriums. His overall response was that it was a local issue, comparing it to fracking controversies in the past.

“I came in in 2014. Our issue was fracking,” said Reives. “It wasn’t about whether or not Chatham County people agreed with fracking. It was about the audacity of some guy in Raleigh telling Chatham County people they ought to be happy to have it. And I think that’s where I am.”

Go check out the whole article over at North State Journal.

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Catch up on this year’s election coverage in previous editions of More To The Story’s Old North State Update and find more recent 2026 elections coverage at the North State Journal.