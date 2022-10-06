Biden Education Sec. questioned on funding 'woke' universities
House Republicans want answers on millions given to schools engaging in censorship
In late September, House Republicans from two committees sent a letter to Biden’s Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
Republicans highlighted the millions in federal funds being receive…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.