Over the past few months, More To The Story has highlighted how under the Biden administration the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) has engaged in activities aimed at school boards working with parents on dealing with sexually explicit and inappropriate books.

Catch up on those articles here:

The OCR has now turned its attention to Christopher Rufo and has opened an investigation and filed a complaint directed at the New College located in Sarasota, Florida.

Christopher Rufo

Rufo posted on his website that the investigation is for alleged “discrimination on the basis of disability” coming from complaints of “misgendering.”

“The investigation stems from a complaint by unnamed “students, faculty, and staff” alleging, in part, that the college’s trustees and administrators violated civil rights law by removing “gender neutral” signage from bathrooms, defunding the DEI and gender studies programs, and “misgendering” the former DEI director, who uses “ze/zir” pseudo-pronouns,” wrote Rufo.

Rufo, who serves on New College’s board, went on to say, “This is a brazen attempt to subvert the democratic governance of New College and entrench left-wing ideological programs under the guise of civil rights law.”

“Although the complaint is wholly without merit, this does not mean it will automatically fail,” wrote Rufo. “The Biden Administration has demonstrated repeatedly that it is willing to weaponize the federal law enforcement apparatus against school board parents and other conservative reformers.”

In a Sept. 11 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rufo wrote, “Left-wing activists and the Biden Administration have launched an attack against New College of Florida, but the real ambition is to use civil rights law to entrench left-wing ideologies in all of America's institutions. We must resist. No surrender.”

The following day, Rufo posted a video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appearing in a Fox News segment with Laura Ingraham in which the governor blasted the OCR’s targeting of New College.

Here’s the clip: