Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #11 for 2026.

NCGA

The Berger/Page race is still undecided

Page is up another 23 votes after provisional ballots were added:

Page: 13,136 votes (50.04%)

Berger: 13,113 (49.96%)

The date to watch is March 17, that’s the deadline for filing an election protest for the primary races.

On Friday afternoon, the campaign released a statement after both Guilford and Rockingham Counties finished their canvass. There was no change in Rockingham but 7 votes were removed in Guilford with no indication of whether the removals impact this race.

“As Sen. Berger noted last Friday, our legal team is monitoring and evaluating this situation as election officials continue to adjudicate this process,” said Jonathan Felts, the Berger Recount Spokesman.

“As most of y’all are aware, we have until Tuesday at noon to ask for a recount and Tuesday at 5 p.m. to file an election protest. While I anticipate we will, at a minimum, request a machine recount, no decision has been made yet,” Felts said. “Please rest assured that when we reach that decision, we will proactively announce it to all the good folks in the NCPOL press corps.”

Visit the NC Board of Elections website here for how recounts are handled.

Democrat resigns from Senate

Sen. Graig Meyer (D-Orange) is resigning to head up Blueprint NC’s parent organization, the NC Justice Center.

His resignation will be effective March 31 and his party will select a nominee to fill the remainder of his term. That name will be sent to the governor for his approval and formal nomination.

Meyer would have faced Republican Laura Pichardo this fall. Now it will be up to his replacement to get on the ballot if they want to keep the seat.

CONGRESS

Endorsement in NC-01

President Trump endorsed Laurie Buckhout for the NC-01 race.

“I am honored to receive President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement and grateful for his strong support of our campaign and the people of Eastern North Carolina,” Buckhout said in a press release.

“As a retired U.S. Army Colonel who also served in President Trump’s administration, I will bring mission-first leadership to Congress and fight to advance the America First agenda — securing our border, cutting taxes, strengthening our economy, and keeping our communities safe,” Buckhout said. “With President Trump’s support and growing grassroots momentum, we are ready to win in November and deliver the strong leadership this district deserves.”

Big line in the sand on SAVE Act

Republicans and The White House are not backing down on the SAVE Act.

There’s an opinion article associated with Harris’ post over at Fox News.



U.S SENATE

Celebrity Alert

Actor Martin Sheen is fundraising for Roy Cooper.



Roundtables and Press Conferences

Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley joined Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner along with leaders from North Carolina’s homebuilding, real estate, and banking communities for a roundtable focused on housing affordability.

“We’re still dealing with the aftermath of Roy Cooper’s disastrous reign over North Carolina that made our state less safe and more expensive,” Whatley said. “In the U.S. Senate, I will be focused on delivering safer communities, lower costs, and leadership that puts law-abiding Americans first.”

NC-14 Rep. Tim Moore posted photos on X from the roundtable.

Whatley also appeared with U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon for a press conference in High Point aimed at pressuring Gov. Josh Stein to get the state opted in on the Education Freedom Tax Cut. Read my write-up of that press event at North State Journal.

Where is Cooper’s “make stuff cost less” plan?

Cooper’s pivot a week ago to cost of living and affordability issues with his “make stuff cost less” campaign came with few details beyond saying he’d be making stops around the state talking about those issues.

This week, the NCGOP asked the question, “Where’s the plan, Roy?”

Apparently, tough questions for anyone interviewing Cooper are being screened by his staff.

To be fair, Whatley has not issued platform topic details either. However, Whatley sat for an interview with me ahead of the primaries that covered a lot of ground. Read the interview at North State Journal.

Hard knock life for political spouses

The Assembly wrote an article about how political spouses sometimes have a tough time and it makes some very good points.

The article focuses on outgoing U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’ wife Susan and Gov. Josh Stein’s wife Anna, but also includes Cooper’s wife Kristin.

Left out of the article is the fact Kristin Cooper is actually Cooper’s second wife, but also how she really feels about Trump supporters and “brainwashed kids.”

ICYMI U.S. Senate News:

POLLING

A recent NBC poll shows ICE (38%) has a higher positive approval rating than the Democratic Party (30%). The Republican Party’s approval in the poll is 37%.

As I’ve said for a year now, cost of living (affordability issues) is the big item: and the poll bears that out with 62% disapproval of the current cost of living and inflation in March 2026 versus 55% in March 2025.

The White House is paying attention. Touting the Working Family Tax Cuts.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “More than 27.5 million individuals who have filed their tax returns thus far have claimed at least one of President Trump’s new tax cuts.”

By the numbers, as of March 8, the average refund has been $3,700 with close to 45% of all tax returns claiming one of Trump’s tax cut items like No Tax on Tips, overtime, car loan interest and the enhanced deduction for Seniors.

Related: What inflation?

CNBC reported this week that the consumer price index rose in February compared to a year ago, but remains pretty much the same - which is a hell of a lot lower than it was under President Joe Biden.

Screenshot from CNBC report

“I don’t get any sense that inflation is decelerating,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s, told CNBC. “It feels like it’s uncomfortably and persistently high.”



If “it feels” like it’s high, one has to wonder what Zandi was feeling under Biden the last four years?

WHAT I AM READING

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