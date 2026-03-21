Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #12 for 2026.

Quick Hits

Midterms articles like this one at the Washington Post usually get quashed. Maybe the mass firings shook something loose.

President Trump announced his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Mark Robinson tried to rehab his image in an interview aired on “Real Truth Media,” an outfit created by his campaign manager on Jan. 2, 2026. I had many thoughts, check out yesterday’s article:





NCGA

Hand recount in Berger/Page race

Senate Leader Phil Berger’s campaign issued a press release on Monday claiming voters were not given the correct Senate District 26 ballots and filed four election protests with the NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE), as well asking the board to order a recount of over 200 undervotes - ballots where a preference is not marked.

The NCSBE met Tuesday, did not take up the undercount request and decided to let the machine recount process play out.

Machine recounts in Guilford and Rockingham concluded on Thursday afternoon and Berger’s 23 vote deficit remained. Page and Berger each lost 1 vote in Guilford’s recount and there was no change in Rockingham.

Once machine recounts are completed, candidates have 24 hours to file for a second hand recount and Berger’s campaign waited right up until the deadline to file their request on Friday. The request asks for the standard statutory hand-eye recount of a 3% random sample of precincts in the district, but it also presses for a hand-eye recount of the undervotes in the race.

I’ve got all the details, including Berger’s recount request letter, over in my report at North State Journal.



CONGRESS

Nice Ride

Democrat Rep. Don Davis spent a lot of money on car rides, but Roy Cooper spent more on cars and luxury limos. Read more about Davis’ pricey trip to the border at Washington Free Beacon.

Endorsement for Buckhout

The U.S. House Republican joint leadership endorsed Laurie Buckhout for the NC-01 seat race against Democrat incumbent Rep. Don Davis.

Davis didn’t stand

The National Republican Congressional Committee launched a new ad hitting Davis for sitting along with other Democrats during the State of the Union address when President Trump asked for members to rise if they back Americans over illegal aliens.

Other quick hits:

Republican Rep. Richard Hudson has a new chief of staff.

Rep. Virginia Foxx was unamused by the USPS Postmaster General.

US SENATE

Vance hits Rocky Mount

Last weekend, MTTS reported on Vice President JD Vance visiting Rocky Mount to tout the Trump administration’s economic gains and to stump for US Senate candidate Michael Whatley and NC-01 candidate Laurie Buckhout.

What’s been largely unreported about the Vance visit is that State Auditor Dave Boliek was also there giving an update on his office’s crackdown on waste and abuse.

Related reading: Trump hypes Michael Whatley in NC Senate race

Curated Campaign

Cooper’s “make stuff cost less” campaign made a stop in Democrat-friendly Asheville in what appears to have been a curated event, meaning no one got in who wasn’t invited, where he adopted the new boogie man: data centers.

Meanwhile, an article at TownHall highlighted Cooper as being “out of touch” on the SAVE Act and over at the North State Journal, Payton McNabb penned an Op Ed criticizing Cooper for protecting men in women’s sports.



Social media & GOP conventions

Michael Whatley’s campaign X feed was filled with interviews on various news shows and posts hitting Cooper for his soft-on-crime policies as well as painting Cooper’s “make stuff cost less” as window dressing by tying him to the failed economic policies of the Biden/Harris administration that put the economy in a ditch in the first place. Scrolling through Whatley’s direct X account, he is seen making the rounds at various county conventions.

POLLING

Dead Heat? (Not really)

Carolina Journal reports that Michael Whatley and Roy Cooper are in a statistical dead heat per a recent poll.

The Favorable/Unfavorable ratings in that poll for Whatley and Cooper were what you’d expect: Cooper: 47-40 (+7) and Whatley: 32-33 (-1). President Trump has the same approval rating as Cooper: Pres. Trump: 47-50 (-3). But the most interesting one was the giant -25 nosedive of Sen. Thom Tillis, now at 22-47.

“PPP’s new statewide poll finds Roy Cooper leading Michael Whatley 47-44 in the US Senate race and Anita Earls leading Sarah Stevens 43-40 in the Supreme Court race. All of the races for Court of Appeals are within three points one way or another,” the press release for the poll states.

The entire point of this poll, in my opinion, was not Cooper/Whatley, it was about Earls and Stevens. This is a crucial state race this year.

The poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling (PPP), founded/owned by NC Democrat mega donor Dean Debnam. Remember my article on taking polls with a shaker of salt? The ocean would be short of the requisite salt in this case.

There are many reasons for distrusting this outfit.

In the past, PPP has been criticized by pollster peers for slanted question wording, oversampling of Democrats, and called “total garbage,” but also for an often highly questionable methodology.

Polling guru and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver’s old Twitter thread on PPP hits some of these problems, but his posts also highlight the hypocritical blinders pollsters wear.

On methodology, PPP’s current NC Senate poll gives us nothing; no crosstabs or related materials typically released with results. All we have is this line at the bottom of the poll results document:

“PPP interviewed 556 North Carolina voters on March 13th and 14th. The survey’s margin of error is +/-4.2%.”

Were these likely voters? Registered voters? Aliens from Mars? Only PPP knows.

Having said all that, Real Clear Polling has Cooper up +8.5 with PPP’s poll added to the mix.

WHAT I AM READING

Bonus Read: AFFORDABILITY