NCGA

Primary night’s biggest story: Berger and Page separated by 2 votes.

After provisional ballots were counted the gap widened to 23 votes. The vote count after those ballots were added is now Page 13,136 (+59) and Berger (+36) 13,113.

Berger issued a statement that basically says he is waiting for overseas and military ballots to be received before taking action.

The overseas and military ballots have to be in by March 12, which is the day before county canvass is conducted. On March 13, Guilford County Board of Elections will hold the canvass at 11 a.m. and Rockinghamat3 p.m. Those canvass meetings are public.

What to know: Berger has the cash for a legal battle. Page doesn’t. Check out this related thread from Bryan Anderson on expenditures in the race.

Ramifications: Berger is the most powerful politician in the state. If he loses, it’s a blow to the Senate’s power base both in terms of influence and fundraising.

What his potential confirmed loss means for current budget impasse is unclear given it hinges on one of Berger’s biggest achievements: tax reform. What is clear is if Page prevails, he’s likely to be persona non-grata at the legislature.

Additionally, if Berger does indeed lose his seat, the question will be who would be the next Senate Leader? Deputy President Pro Tempore right now is Sen. Ralph Hise and the Majority Leader is Sen. Michael Lee. Good bet it turns out to be one of the two should the situation arise.

Related to this race, The Blue Ridge Times’ weekly newsletter had an interesting bit of legacy media bias. Here’s the full excerpt:

The first example comes from WRAL, which published an entire article that laundered a baseless conspiracy theory about election interference. Some online people have been calling on State Auditor Dave Boliek to “recuse” himself from the vote-counting process in the Berger-Page race. The reality is that the North Carolina State Board of Elections administers elections, and the State Auditor’s role is to appoint the individuals selected by the State Party. The auditor cannot recuse himself from a process he has no role in. But that did not stop WRAL from entertaining the idea.

Here are the two ways WRAL left out key information to try to propel this misleading narrative.

First, WRAL quotes an online influencer who presents herself as a type of Republican operative, but in reality is ignored by most North Carolina Republican leaders, and recently Vice President JD Vance called her a “scumbag” for her unethical practices. But WRAL chose to present her as an insider. Probably because most Republican operatives do not engage with WRAL.

Then WRAL presented the “other” side with a lengthy interview with Cooper’s top strategist, where the Democrats argued that Cooper was not partisan in his handling of the election board and pointed to Kim Strach’s tenure on the election board. WRAL failed to point out that this is a lie. For years, Cooper fought for a partisan-controlled election board against Republican efforts for a nonpartisan election board. And when the litigation wrapped up, Cooper fired Kim Strach as quickly as possible. Pretending that Cooper was somehow objective on election administration simply ignores Cooper’s long record on the issue.

That WRAL article wasn’t the outlet’s only shenanigans.

WRAL reported an activist with “Blueprint NC Faith Table” was escorted away from the Rockingham County Board of Elections office during provisional ballot voting. The article left some key information out and there is way more to the story here. Look for an upcoming MTTS article explaining what was left out.



Other General Assembly Primary News

The party-switching Democrats running in General Assembly races all lost their primary bids while running as Republicans.

The three incumbent Democrat House members targeted by their own party for voting to override vetoes and votes to pass bills like cooperating with ICE all lost their primary races: Reps. Carla Cunningham (D-Mecklenburg), Nasif Majeed (D-Mecklenburg), and Shelly Willingham (D-Edgecombe).

These three losses make future veto overrides in the House next to impossible. Having said that, the legislature comes back in on Monday for the last session of the long session and remaining veto overrides are on the calendar. It wouldn’t surprise me if the override votes are held and one or all of these three Democrats slam the door on their way out by voting yes on them.

There were five other incumbents unseated; four in the House and one in the Senate. They are: Rep. Kelly Hastings (R-Gaston), Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort), Rep. Mark Pless (R-Haywood), Rep. Reece Pyrtle (R-Rockingham), and Sen. Chris Measmer (R-Cabarrus)

Check out my recap of election night results for the legislature at North State Journal.

One other note: The primary night news drowned out the indictment of former Guilford Democratic House Rep. Cecil Brockman on child sex crime charges.

CONGRESS

All incumbents, with one exception, easily won their primary races.

The only race that was undecided on election night was that of Rep. Valerie Foushee’s NC-04 seat. Her progressive challenger Nida Allam was less than 1% of the vote away on election night and Allam claimed she wanted a recount, but not long after that she conceded.

Rep. Tim Moore (R-NC-14) wiped the floor with Katie Barr, one of the most vocal Democrats who filed as a Republican to challenge a Republican this cycle

Read my recap of the election night congressional races at North State Journal.



SENATE

Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley are headed to the November General Election. Cooper took an overwhelming lead with over 92% of the vote while Whately took over 64%, with Don Brown the next closest with 15.60%. Michele Morrow was a distant fourth at 5.59%.

Read my U.S. Senate recap at North State Journal, which includes the two NC Court of Appeals primary race results.

Endorsements

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) endorsed Roy Cooper for U.S. Senate late last week. AFGE is the largest federal employees union in the country.

Whatley has been endorsed by two big groups, the NRA and AFP Action. Following the Primary, Whatley also got a big endorsement: The North Carolina Troopers Association.

Run away! Run Away!

Ahead of Primary night, Cooper continued to run away from reporters asking about his COVID-era prisoner release list. This made me think of Monty Python.

But he did talk to one reporter, Bryan Anderson. It’s unclear if there were follow up questions, but Andrew Dunn posed quite a few. Having said that Cooper’s given response was still worth it and it was kind of incredible— He didn’t take a single speck of ownership, pointing to the sue and settle lawsuit by activists for the prisoner release. Cooper punted, throwing law enforcement under the bus and blaming President Trump.

Why did Cooper respond to Anderson? He probably considered him to be a “friendly” media option. Cooper’s history of shutting out reporters he doesn’t want to talk to was brought up on the K.C. O’Dea radio show on Friday.

WBT’s Pete Kaliner joined K.C., and a bit after the 1 hour 17 minute mark, mention of Cooper not being asked pointed questions by the media. That led to discussion of how his screening out of reporters he or his staff apparently didn’t like during his COVID-era press conferences.

O’Dea chewed out other media outlets, who were given the opportunity to ask question after question, for not raising a stink over Cooper shutting out other outlets.

I have unique experience with this since I was one of three reporters repeatedly shut out from asking questions.



There were 135 COVID-19 press briefings held — I know this because I tracked every single one of them in a spreadsheet.

Cooper shut off in-person press conferences at the Emergency Operations Center on March 20, which was briefing number 6. Cooper began using MaestroConference a little over a week later, during briefing 14.



I would log in to the media briefing line at least 15-20 minutes early every single time. When you log in, the system tells you to hit “1” to be put in the question queue, which I did, knowing I was the only one sitting in the system’s virtual lobby. Each time I did this, I figured I was at the top of the line, and that surely I will get to ask a question.



Well, no, I didn’t get to ask a question. I was being bypassed by Cooper’s staff using MaestroConference. In fact, I didn’t get to ask a question until briefing number 103, which was 300 days after the last live press conference and 293 days since North State Journal got a question in.

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average as of today has Cooper over Whatley by 9.6 points.

High Point University’s recent poll included favorability ratings for national and state political institutions. NCFree’s Alex Baltzegar noted the General Assembly’s approval rating was included.

Here are some of the toplines from the Highpoint poll via PollTracker on X. As with all polls, take the results with a grain of salt — especially since this poll’s 1,115 sample only had 876 registered voters and “566 individuals who qualified as likely 2026 primary voters or who said they had already voted in the primary.” Given Cooper has launched a “make stuff cost less” campaign questions to note in this poll are on page 24.

Speaking of grains of salt — A GRQ poll shows Rep. Don Davis (D-01) with a one point lead over Republican Laurie Buckhout, who just became his opponent for the second time following the March 3 Primary.

Poll Tracker’s X post shows a copy of a press release from GRQ of those results. It looks and feels like an internal poll result and if one reads the fine print on the press release, it says the sample was only 500 people and they were “likely voters,” not registered voters.

WHAT I AM READING

