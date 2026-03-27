Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #13 for 2026.

Updates

Last week’s “big interview“ of Mark Robinson “coming clean” has not gone viral as Real Truth Media would have liked. As of this morning, the video has very low viewing numbers: 21,000 views on YouTube and around 1,900 views on X.

NCGA

Berger concedes

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) conceded the primary race for his seat to Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page on Tuesday afternoon after the partial hand recount failed to move the needle, leaving Berger still trailing by 23 votes.

Berger was endorsed by President Trump, who has yet to comment on the concession.

The NC Democratic Party immediately fundraised off the announcement, and in a press release said, “Berger’s loss creates a power vacuum and lack of leadership in the GOP—and an opportunity for Democrats to break the one-seat Republican supermajority in the State Senate.

The NY Times write up of Page’s final win over Berger is very illuminating — in particular, it kicks off with Sen. Thom Tillis leading the charge, saying Berger “has to go.” The Times also reported that Tillis said Berger had become “too power hungry.”

The article also described a grudge by Page’s campaign recount manager and pollster Patrick Sebastian over an insult to his uncle — former Gov. Pat McCrory.

Here’s an excerpt:

I spoke with Page after Berger conceded, as well as with Sebastian.

Read about what they had to say, including everything from heading to Raleigh to the NY Times article.

The Senate Leader race is on

On March 21, former state Sen. Jim Perry appeared on the PBS program State Lines and was asked about who “has the ambitions to start mapping out their colleagues or allies in a battle” to replace Berger as senate leader. Perry said he thinks “those that have ambition and those thoughts have always had those thoughts.” Perry also said he thought it was a “little early” for those interested in the spot to move forward until the election results were official.

My sources say certain senators have been making their moves since Berger first trailed Page on primary night. Names have included Sens. Ralph Hise (Deputy Pro Tem), Todd Johnson (Majority Leader), and Michael Lee (Majority Whip). Not mentioned at the moment is Sen. Amy Galey (also a majority whip).

Hise has the experience and institutional knowledge, but may not have the appetite to seek the spot. He has been in the Senate 15 years; first taking office in 2011. Hise represents District 47 in the western part of the state that spans multiple counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey. In November, his Democratic challenger will be Frank Patton Hughes III. His district is a “safe” Republican seat at +12.



According to WRAL, Hise has interest, but said the caucus probably won’t be voting on the role until “after we have concluded our work for this session.”

Lee is in a tough spot with his district being a toss up this year, with just a +1 Republican partisan index rating. With five plus years in the Senate, he faces Democrat Jessica Bichler in November. The day after Berger conceded, Lee, in an X post, said he was willing to entertain the idea of leading the Senate in the “next chapter,” but also said, “today is not the next chapter.”

Johnson, in the +12 Republican district covering parts of Cabarrus and Union County, says he’s in, per WBT Host Brett Jensen. Johnson has served four terms and his Democratic opponent this fall is Christine Windward.



CONGRESS

NC-01 Updates

Rep. Don Davis (D-Snow Hill) is ramping up his visibility ahead of his repeat showdown with Republican Laurie Buckhout this fall. His latest announcement includes $54 million in Community Project funding for parts of his district.

Meanwhile, another National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) ad is hitting Davis on the Democrats continued shut down, impacting the TSA. Over the weekend, Democrats blocked the funding for a fifth time.

“Don Davis’s fellow House Democrats shut down homeland security while TSA agents work for free and Americans sit in hours-long security lines. It’s pure insanity, and voters won’t forget who betrayed them,” said NRCC Spokesman Reilly Richardson.

Record Haul

NRCC Chair Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC-09) announced a record-breaking $36.8M fundraising haul from a dinner featuring President Trump.

Key Endorsement

National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) endorsed Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC-12).

US SENATE

“Make Stuff Cost Less” Update

Cooper took his ‘make stuff cost less’ show to Greenville this week. This makes the fourth stop after starting in Raleigh, before hitting Greensboro and Asheville. All of these events appear to be curated stops with a select pre-screened audience.

Image taken from Cooper campaign fundraising email on 3/25/26

The NC Democratic Party unironically celebrated the anniversary of Obamacare by highlighting “stories from North Carolinians facing rising healthcare costs.”

The NCGOP responded.

NCGOP Communication Director Matt Mercer asked Grok about Obamacare:

Plus: There was another observation from Mercer worth a look.

He also currently has an Op Ed at the North State Journal about “The year Roy Cooper showed his true colors.”

‘Making Fetch Happen’ continues & a clap back

North Carolina Democrats continued to try and Make Fetch Happen, protesting outside of the Wake County GOP Convention this past week.



The associated press release made it seem like just regular folks were protesting — all 12 of them — when it was actually was a lineup of Democrat speakers, including NC statehouse Democrat Sen. Sophia Chitlik and Democrat Alexis Stadler, a ‘mom’ from Union County who ran for school board.



The NCGOP clapped back, issuing a press release citing More To The Story’s article on the game of sex offender freeze tag in the Cooper/Whatley race.

Read that installment:

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average has Cooper over Whatley by 8.5 points, down from 9.6 points on March 7.

8 Points

A new Carolina Journal poll of 600 likely voters has Cooper up 8 points over Whatley, 49% to 41%.

The crosstab data shows 54% said they would “definitely” vote. Under ideology, 265 identified as Conservative, 141 as Moderate and 165 as Liberal.

The same poll says voters would reelect Democrat Anita Earls over Republican Sarah Stevens for the state Supreme Court 41-38 with a whopping 21% still unsure.

Democrats also held a small percentage lead over Republicans for Congress and in the statehouse, but bear in mind the responses on the question about “right” and “wrong direction” for the country and state.

The full results/crosstabs and toplines are available for download at the bottom of the poll’s webpage. The margin of error is +4% and the poll was conducted post-Primary, between March 22-26.

Pass the salt

A clip of CNN’s Harry Enten highlighting a portion of a CBS/YouGov Poll (that actually focuses on the Iran conflict) is making the rounds. Enten pulled out one question from the poll about whether people feel they are better or worse off economically, with 60% saying worse off.

Welp. Pass the salt.

The CBS/YouGov poll document is at the bottom of this related CBS article.

The methodology is literally less than half a page long and the key part of its sampling method states:

“This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and the U.S. Census Current Population Survey, and 2024 Presidential vote. Respondents were selected to be representative of adults nationwide. The weights range from 0.1 to 5.0, with a mean of 1 and a standard deviation of 0.7.”

A “.1 to a 5.0” is a wide variation, even there is adjustment for the 2024 Presidential vote and a tighter +2.1 margin of error.

What the methodology doesn’t say

YouGov polls are conducted using an opt-in internet method and not a random phone/address-based sampling. That type of sampling has been cited by well-established polling groups like Pew Research as very problematic. Respondents self-select into the panel and then YouGov matches and weights them to look representative.

The poll’s methodology also doesn’t tell you how many participants are registered voters, likely voters, or just random people. Nor does it tell you how many Republican, Democrats or Independents were in their huge sample of 3,335 people.

Typical national polls use samples between 1,000-2,000 and have a margin of error around 3.5%. Even with this large sample, its heavy weighting translates to an effective sample size smaller than 3,335.

Looking at the numbers under ideology, there are no specifically named parties or independents. Instead, the poll labels 2,964 respondents who identified as Liberal (935), Moderate (1,021), or Conservative (1,002).

Additionally, the breakdown by demographics and political ideology, which is weighted, consistently reported 3,321 respondents. Where did the other 14 people go?

Question Bias

Then there is the question phrasing. The lead up questions are more standard “approve” or “disapprove” style questions.

When it comes to the Iran conflict, things shift. For example, the question “So far, do you think the Trump administration has clearly explained what the U.S. goals are… or haven’t they done that yet?” primes the respondent for the idea they haven’t explained the goals — which they have.

Framing options like “war of choice” vs.” necessity,” and “has the conflict been going well?” is another example.

Another example — “Do you think Americans should be willing, or not willing, to pay more for gas during the U.S. military conflict with Iran?

Couching rising oil prices and therefore gas prices due to a military conflict using “willing” and “not willing” can (and did) elicit more negative responses than neutral wording would. The U.S. is engaged in a war with Iran at the moment - gas is going to go up and down like a carousel horse, so the 85% saying gas prices are going up is hardly surprising and will likely shift as rapidly as the conflict itself.

For additional bias context, check out the articles on YouGov’s website, which have biased (and wishful) headlines, including articles of 2020 polls showing Biden up over Trump by four points in North Carolina and “virtually tied“ in Florida.

Well, those polls were off. Trump beat Biden in North Carolina by +1.34% in 2020 and beat Harris by +3.21% in 2024. In Florida, Trump beat Biden by +3.36% and Harris by +13.1% in 2024.

By the way, the 2020 NC poll’s methodology is locked now, but (with emphasis added) the YouGov article says it was, “based on a representative sample of 1,037 registered voters in North Carolina. The margin of error for likely voters in North Carolina is ±4.1 points.”

President Trump has been in office for one year and three months and unwinding the economic damage left by the Biden administration is going to take a tad little longer than that. Having said that, I’ve warned for the past half year that the midterms will come down to the economy.

WHAT I AM READING