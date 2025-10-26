In case you missed it, the National Review did a quick hit on Cooper recycling old photos to make it look like he’s out campaigning.

National Review highlighted an X post from Oct. 7, writing, “The post was unremarkable in its content, except for the fact that Cooper had posted the exact same photo in a May 2024 photo dump for “Teacher Appreciation Week” while he was governor under an account that is now run by his Democratic successor, Josh Stein.”

And that wasn’t the only example, National Review included four more:

On July 30, Cooper’s campaign account posted a photo with a veteran that he’d taken as governor in May 2024. In a Labor Day post celebrating “the hardworking people across North Carolina who make our state and our economy strong,” Cooper’s campaign used a photo he’d included in a “Happy New Year” photo dump the prior year. In a health-care focused September post accusing “DC Republicans” of cutting Medicaid to “give tax breaks to their wealthy friends,” the Senate hopeful’s campaign again used a recycled photo of the former governor and a constituent that was first posted online in December 2023.

The only new photos spotted on his timeline are from the NC State Fair. These photos are current, backed up by curated video of Cooper’s trip to the fair. Those photos were posted to X just one day ahead of the National Review article.

Early on as governor, Cooper had used the image sharing service Flickr to chronicle his photos. That account does not appear to have been maintained beyond his first term. Another Flickr account, NC_governor, used to have photos from press briefings during the pandemic but now only shows photos from his swearing in.

There are some photos used by Cooper during his time as governor preserved on the NC Governor official Facebook page, if one scrolls back beyond those of Gov. Josh Stein. Some of those old photos are being used for new campaign posts on X, like this Oct. 22 post using a photo from December 2024.

What’s just as interesting are the Cooper is not using. And that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his opponent Michael Whatley.

Whatley dropped his first big digital ad in the race last month, titled, “Hurricane Roy.”

Additionally, missing from Cooper’s campaign posts are the scores of pandemic briefing photos.

Cooper’s handling of the pandemic was criticized by some for his 888 day statewide emergency order, prolonged masking of children, a slow return to in-person K-12 instruction that has had devastating results, and uneven restrictions policies for various businesses, as well as his handling of the destructive riots that occurred during his lockdown orders — just to name a few.

More To The Story

Is an AI running Roy Cooper’s X account? Because the content from that account sometimes feels robotic, with generic, sweeping statements and canned commentary on safe and past issues for him.

Alternatively, Cooper’s X account has also had a steady stream on the issue of Medicaid, inflation, and trying to tie his opponent, Michael Whatley, Hurricane Helene recovery on nearly a daily basis.

Arguably the sheer volume of negative and unfavorable replies to some of Cooper’s X posts should be telling whoever is running the account, “Hey, this isn’t playing,” but thus far it hasn’t.

Interestingly, one X post made on Oct. 14 restricted who could reply.

To be fair, Whatley has not turned out much content on X beyond attack ads linking Cooper’s soft on crime policies to the murder of Iryna Zarutska this past August.

The Whatley Warroom account has been equally focused on tying Cooper to crime, but also linking him to illegal alien crime as a result of Biden’s border policies. His X timeline does include regular photos of him at recent events.

Bolstering those two accounts is the Senate Leadership Fund, which has launched a four-figure digital campaign ad tying Cooper’s policies to Zarutska’s death which will be running in Charlotte.

Additionally the Senate Leadership Fund created a website called RadicalRoy.org.

In its article, National Review also brought up Cooper seemingly using Sen. Chuck Schumer’s “windowless basement” strategy from 2020.

When Tillis was up for reelection in 2020, Democrat Jeff Jackson wanted to run, but Schumer told him, “We want you to spend the next 16 months in a windowless basement raising money and then we’re going to spend 80 percent of it on negative ads about Tillis.”

And the GOP is running with windowless Roy, though he could also be linked to “Basement Biden,” referring to Joe Biden’s lack of campaigning during the 2020 pandemic. Cooper used COVID briefings to remain in the public eye in 2020 and as such gave him an unchallenged pulpit that his opponent, former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, did not have.

“Roy Cooper is hiding in Chuck Schumer’s windowless basement because he’s scared of being held accountable for his long list of failures including abandoning North Carolinians devastating by hurricanes and putting the radical left’s agenda above the needs of North Carolina families,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

“Radical Roy Cooper is ducking voters and sneaking around the state to hide from tough questions,” said NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer. “This bunker strategy is designed for candidates who want another title on their resume instead of serving the interest of North Carolina families.”

While it is still very early in the Senate race, the basement strategy may not last as we head into 2026. However, right now it may be paying off literally.

Per the FEC filings this month, Cooper has pulled out ahead in fundraising, with campaign finance reports showing he has raised $14.5 million to Whatley’s $5.8 million.