Bishop William Barber and his Repairers of the Breach (ROB) multi-day 50-mile Moral March from Wilson to Raleigh proceeded this week.

“We’re focused on love and loving forward together,” Barber said in a press release. “That is why we are black, we are white, we are indigenous, we are poor, we are working, we are wealthy conscious, we’re young, we’re old, we’re straight, we’re gay, we’re from the east, we’re from the west, we’re from the north, we’re from the south. But we are most of all lovers of justice and truth and lovers of humanity. We are not going anywhere.”

Friday was Day 3 of the march, and Day 4 (today) ends in Raleigh where there is supposed to be a rally at 10 a.m. on the South side of the North Carolina State Capitol on Fayetteville Street.

Day 1 seemed to be the most highly attended, likely due to Barber giving a speech prior to the march’s start, which included Barber leading the march (for a time).

Bishop William Barber leads the first leg of a 4-day “moral march” to Raleigh from Wilson. Image via ROB newsletter.

From the video posted of Day 1, Barber stood alongside the road as the line of people started out on the first leg.

Screenshot of Moral March on Raleigh Day 1 via ROB video.

Cars and the buses that brought in participants followed the marchers as they walked on Day 1 (seen below) and that appeared to be the case again on Day 2.

From the images provided so far, the participants appear to be mostly older white individuals.

“Moral march” on Raleigh Day 1 video screen capture.

The number of marchers appeared to drop off significantly on Day 2, despite Barber being there to kick it off. Though, like Day 1, it does not appear from video posted that he marched the entire distance.

Barber appears in the kick off and ending photos again for Day 3, and by then there appeared to between 40-45 participants.

Day 3 of the march on Raleigh. Image via ROB newsletter.

ROB has posted image galleries for each day so far: Day 1 photos, Day 2 photos, and Day 3 photos. Live streams of each day’s marches can be viewed on the ROB website.

More To The Story

Partner organizations cited in the press releases for the march include Barber’s North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign, Institute for Policy Studies, St. James Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), North Carolina Council of Churches, Union of Southern Service Workers, Indivisible, Second Chance Alliance, Human Rights Campaign, SEIU, and Public Schools First NC.



Also listed as a partner is The Save America Movement (SAM), which the press releases said was “reporting daily from the march.”

SAM is a dark money 501(c)4 organization founded by former Lincoln Projects member Steve Schmidt. Barber sits on SAM’s steering committee and he has alluded to other C4 organizations will be involved in coming protests on the NC General Assembly.

SAM has already raised $4 million as of last fall, according to a section of a Sept, 19, 2025, NY Times newsletter called “Trump’s Antagonists.”

That newsletter also mentioned SAM planning to send “Liberty Vans” around various cities to impede immigration authorities — and that was a promise kept. The SAM website and its Substack have both issued posts about their coordinated tracking and harassment of ICE agents.

In the short time since it launched, SAM has attacked Trump cabinet members with weekly calls to actions through it calls “The Villains Campaign,” which has specifically aimed at demonizing Trump adviser Stephen Miller and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Images via SAM’s “Villains Campaign” website.

SAM has also been involved from the very beginning in the “illegal orders” effort led by six Congressional Democrats.

SAM funnels its donations through the Democrat's main fundraising site, Act Blue. As of Feb. 14, 2025, neither the IRS nonprofit lookup nor the ProPublica nonprofit database has a profile for SAM. The same was true for the NC Secretary of State.

